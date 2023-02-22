Behold: The World’s First Crewed Flying Racing Car

Airspeeder has unveiled its next flying car created for racing – the MK4, designed and built in Australia.

It’s a spacey-looking thing, aesthetically equal parts Wipeout, fighter jet and F1 car, but while it has similar DNA to all of these things, it’s very much its own unique vehicle.

Previously, Telstra and Nvidia put their support behind Airspeeder’s racing competition, and back in 2021, the MK3 took flight, becoming the world’s first flying race car.

But the MK3 was unmanned. The pilot flew the vehicle from the ground, in a simulation environment built to replicate being in the cockpit.

The MK4, however, is the “first crewed flying racing car”, as announced by Airspeeder. It’s also one of the first hydrogen-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. If that acronym looks familiar, it may be because we reported on another Aussie VTOL development this week.

Here’s the teaser clip Airspeeder put together for the MK4, featuring renders of the aircraft and the models that came before it.

With its development, the company is now calling on teams and vehicle manufacturers to get involved.

“We have built the vehicles, developed the sport, secured the venues, attracted the sponsors and technical partners,” Alauda Aeronautics CEO Matt Pearson said. That’s the company behind Airspeeder, mind you.

“Now is the time for the world’s most progressive, innovative and ambitious automotive brands, OEM manufacturers and motorsport teams to be part of a truly revolutionary new motorsport.”

The flying car was designed and built at Alauda Aeronatuics’ test facility in Adelaide, South Australia.

It can reportedly reach a maximum top speed of 360km/h, with a range expectation of 300km and handling compared to an F1 car.

On top of that, it only weighs 950kg, and can produce up to 1,000kW of power (1,340 horsepower).

Crewed races featuring the Airspeeder MK4 are scheduled to begin in 2024, with team entries now open for the series. Fox Sports has the official streaming rights in Australia for the upcoming series.

It’ll be exciting to see the MK4 in action, no doubt.