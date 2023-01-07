Zom 100 Makes the Zombie Apocalypse Into an Office Worker’s Godsend

Over the years, there’ve been so many zombie shows and films that new additions to the undead canon need some a pretty good hook to stand out from the crowd. How do you make the undead feel fresh and fun in today’s market? According to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, you use them as an excuse to quit your job.

The new anime from production company Bug Films (Komi Can’t Communicate) and director Kazuki Kawagoe (Beyblade, Komi Can’t Communicate) is set in a city beset by a zombie apocalypse that seems to have no way of being stopped. For most people, that would be when you either try to flee or become a helpless victim, but for office worker Akira Tendo, this is just the right time to get out of his dead end office job. Instead of fretting over bills and hating himself for not having the courage to ask out his coworker, Akira decides to say “YOLO” and accomplish all 100 items on his bucket list before he inevitably becomes zombie chow or a casualty of the military’s efforts against the horde.

Zom 100 is based on a manga of the same name by Haro Aso (Alice in Borderland) and Kotaro Takata (. Since its debut in 2018, the Zom 100 manga has received a solid critical reception and was nominated for an Eisner in 2022. Along with the anime, Netflix is behind a live-action adaptation of the film to be directed by Yusuke Ishida (Shin Godzilla, Attack on Titan). That’s also expected to drop this year, though the streamer hasn’t announced a release date for it yet.

Meanwhile, the anime version of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be releasing its first season on Hulu starting in July. Peep the first poster down below.

Image: Bug Films/Viz Media

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.