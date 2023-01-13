Wizards of the Coast Breaks Its Silence on Dungeons and Dragons’ Open Game Licence

Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro subsidiary that publishes Dungeons & Dragons, revealed details of its new Open Game Licence on Friday and attempted to answer questions about the future of the D&D community that were raised after Gizmodo broke the news about the contents of a draft of the document last week.

A leaked copy of an updated “OGL 1.1,” received and reported on by Gizmodo last week, outlined restrictions on third party publishers including a 25% royalty payout for revenues over $US750,000 ($1,041,150), and a copyright clause which appeared to cede ownership of content over to Wizards of the Coast (WotC). All of these concerns were taken up online, as D&D fans, content creators, and third party publishers responded to the report with concern. Several prominent game publishers announced plans to stop creating creating new licensed content and focus on their own systems.

The update from Wizards of the Coast says; “the next OGL will contain the provisions… [so that it] covers only content for TTRPGs. That means that other expressions, such as educational and charitable campaigns, livestreams, cosplay, VTT-uses, etc., will remain unaffected by any OGL update. Content already released under 1.0a will also remain unaffected.”

[Editor’s Note: This article is a breaking news story, and the information cited on this page will change as the story unfolds. Our writers are updating this article as new information is released.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date reporting on D&D and the OGL. Or check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.