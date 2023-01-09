The Laptops Unveiled at CES 2023 That Are Kind of a Big Deal

CES 2023 gave us a ridiculous amount of laptops.

While Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Samsung, LG and Razer all gave us some gorgeous new machines, we’re going to run through the standouts for each from CES 2023.

CES 2023 laptops

Consumer

Dell

Dell didn’t have a tremendously big run of laptops to reveal at CES 2023, although the company did show off its new G series devices, including the Dell G15 and the Dell G16. These are devices with an emphasis on gaming (borrowing chassis design from Alienware), but without as many flashy lights, coming back to the lifestyle and productivity roots that Dell’s range is often associated with. I think Dell’s G series devices are gorgeous, available in retro colours.

ASUS

ASUS Spatial Vision is unbelievable. Before using the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16, I was sceptical of the claims ASUS made about the 3D tech being better than wearing VR headset – but now, I can’t possibly tell you how super cool it is. Using a pen, I was dragging images around the screen and turning them to see every angle. I also caught a glimpse of Avatar in 3D. The ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 is a 16-inch laptop made for creatives. The Vivobook 16X 3D OLED also boasts ASUS Spatial Vision.

Lenovo

Reminiscent of a ‘90s era brick laptop, Lenovo this year has attempted to reinvent the wheel. It’s announced an “innovative new model” in the ThinkBook Plus series that the company reckons “reimagines Lenovo’s strong heritage of the twistable form factor with a dual rotating display that features an OLED panel on one side and a colourful e-Ink screen on the other”.

Acer

Acer debuted the first models in its new Acer Swift Go line, adding to the Swift family of notebooks that are more targeted towards work, creating and studying. The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 both feature an OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and promise 500-nit peak brightness. They’re powered by 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and promise all-day battery life (more than 9.5 hours).

HP

HP also had a massive range of new laptops to show off at the big consumer tech show, such as the new Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the productivity-oriented HP Dragonfly Pro, the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10. The HP 14 and 15.6-inch laptop PCs were also shown off, along with a sustainable HP 14-inch laptop Eco Edition, with apparently 25 per cent of the product including post-consumer recycled plastics. The OMEN 17 gaming laptop was also revealed.

Gaming

Alienware

As a subsidiary of Dell, we merged our Alienware coverage with their parent company. That being said, we’re still pretty excited for the new range of Alienware laptops, which are set to pack RTX 40 graphics cards and several key redesign points (such as the Alienware Command Centre, Dolby Atmos and Vision and a change to 14, 16 and 18-inch devices).

ASUS ROG

ASUS ROG chose CES 2023 to unveil absolutely everything you can expect from them this year, which includes the ROG FLOW, ROG ZEPHYRUS, ROG STRIX and TUF Gaming series. We’re impressed with all of them.

Lenovo

Lenovo spent a lot of time at CES 2023 promoting its new LA AI chip, which it said is the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop. The new chip will come installed on the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops. The 16-inch Legion Pro 7 (AMD) and 7i (Intel) boast 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, respectively, and up to the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. You’ll get up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage and a handful of ports, including 2x UBC-C, 4x USB-A, HDMI, RJ45. Both the Legion Pro 7 and 7i weigh 2.8kgs and come in Onyx Grey.

Razer

Normally, when you buy a gaming laptop, you have to make a choice. Do you want a high resolution, for pretty visuals, or a high frame rate, for smooth gameplay? Most of the time, you can only choose one, with some middle ground in the 1440p and 120Hz area. The new Razer Blade 16, with its dual-mode mini-LED display, is getting rid of that choice for you.

Acer

Acer used CES 2023 to also introduce a handful of new Nitro gaming laptops, featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The new Nitro 16 gaming laptop comes with a 5 per cent larger screen area than its predecessor and features an upgraded 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Nitro 17 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors and Acer is really leaning in on portability, weighing less than 3kg.