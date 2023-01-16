The Telstra-TPG Regional Network Sharing Deal Is Heading to the Australian Competition Tribunal

In December, the ACCC shot down the Telstra and TPG regional Australia network sharing deal, deciding not to authorise shared network coverage between the two telcos. Now, the two telcos are taking the matter to the Australian Competition Tribunal.

As reported by iTnews, the telcos claim that the ACCC made two errors in its decision to not allow the network-sharing agreement.

The move will be considered by the Australian Competition Tribunal as ‘act one’ of 2022.

“The Commission incorrectly concluded that authorisation should not be granted on the basis that the Commission could not be satisfied that the deemed acquisition would not have the effect, or would not be likely to have the effect, of substantially lessening competition in relevant markets,” TPG’s submission to the Australian Competition Tribunal read in December.

“The Commission incorrectly concluded that it could not be satisfied that the deemed acquisition would result, or would be likely to result, in a benefit to the public that would outweigh the detriment to the public that would result or be likely to result from the deemed acquisition.”

As iTnews notes, the tribunal has 90 days to make a decision, unless this is delayed. It could be delayed by the tribunal requesting new information, pushing into 120 days, and then allowing for an additional 90 days.

The ACCC was unsatisfied with the proposal and came to the conclusion that it would lead to less competition in the long term, and therefore leave Australian mobile users worse off.

“Mobile network operators compete on price and a user’s package inclusions, but importantly, they also compete on coverage, speed and other quality dimensions that are directly influenced by the nature and extent of their underlying network infrastructure,” ACCC commissioner Liza Carver said in December.

“Entering into the arrangements proposed by Telstra and TPG will represent a significant change to the structure of the market that would have long-term consequences.”

The essence of ACCC’s dissatisfaction with the deal comes back to a few things. Under the deal, TPG would have shut down dozens of network sites, transferring user coverage to the Telstra network.

“The proposed arrangements would lead to some short-term benefits from an improvement in TPG’s network coverage, and some cost savings and efficiencies for TPG and Telstra. However, the enduring and more substantial impact of the proposed arrangements would be to lessen infrastructure-based competition which would make consumers, including those in regional areas, worse off over time,” Carver added.

Telstra’s dominant position in the mobile market was also considered, and negative impacts on coverage, network quality and innovation were also brought up in the ACCC’s determination.

More than 170 submissions, 40 witness statements and external reports were considered over the past year, with strongly competing views expressed by parties.

Optus declared the decision “a win for Australians” in December.

“By knocking back this deal, the ACCC has helped ensure that our regional communities will continue to benefit from competition in a sector that is fundamental to our digital economy and future prospects,” Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.

“Optus reaffirms its commitment to providing Australia’s regional communities with a strong network and great service. This will be achieved through our ongoing investment program and focus on innovation for customers through our Living Network and other value-adding products and services.”

Gizmodo Australia was treating this article as a running update on the deal, and now that the network merger has been turned down by the ACCC, and looks as if it’s heading to the Australian Competition Tribunal, here’s how we got here.

The Telstra-TPG network sharing deal, explained

The deal was set to last for 10 years, dubbed the “Multi-Operate Core Network” (MOCN) commercial agreement. Telstra said it would provide wholesale customers with greater value while also giving TPG customers access to greater 4G and 5G services within regional Australia.

The announcement came just days after the 2021 Regional Telecommunications Review was published, highlighting key problems throughout regional Australia’s telco infrastructure.

It was noted that the bushfires between 2019 and 2020 caused significant pressure for networks in regional Australia and that the pandemic put major pressure on the existing regional infrastructure.

“The Applicants seek merger authorisation of the use by Telstra of spectrum held by TPG (pursuant to the Spectrum Authorisation Agreement), which is deemed by section 68A of the Radiocommunications Act 1992 (Cth) to be an acquisition for the purposes of section 50 of the Competition and Customer Act 2010 (Cth) (the Act),” the ACCC website read.

Under the deal, TPG would decommission 725 signal towers in areas already covered by Telstra’s network, although the company would get network access to 3,700 Telstra towers.

What this deal meant for customers is that Telstra and TPG would share their networks and mobile network sites in regional Australia.

If the deal went through, TPG’s 4G coverage of Australia would bounce from 96 per cent to about 98.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Telstra’s access to TPG’s infrastructure would increase available capacity to its customers, opening up Telstra’s user base to TPG’s 4G and 5G spectrums.

Both telcos would continue to operate their own networks individually, especially where key functionality differences between the companies exist (say, for example, differences in offered plans or in metropolitan area signals).

“This additional spectrum will mean that all Telstra customers will continue to experience Australia’s best and fastest network across the country, in combined 4G and 5G speeds,” Telstra’s former CEO Andrew Penn said at the time.

“With more people moving to regional areas as a result of COVID, congestion in some areas has increased. This additional spectrum will also ensure that Telstra customers will experience significantly reduced congestion at busy times.”

Under the arrangement, Telstra would deploy additional infrastructure at up to 169 TPG Telecom sites, which would improve the network experience for both Telstra and TPG customers within signal range.

“We will be open for business in regional and rural Australia like never before, offering a 4G network that provides 98.8 per cent population coverage and rapidly growing 5G coverage across the nation,” added Iñaki Berroeta, TPG Telecom’s CEO.

“The agreement demonstrates best-practice asset utilisation and a commitment to rationalising our operations to deliver a better customer experience, while increasing capital efficiency.”

Criticisms of the deal

Both Optus and NBN Co criticised the network-sharing plan.

Optus, the main competitor to both Telstra and TPG, saw it as a massive competition concern, saying that it could see a return to monopolisation in regional Australia (it has been saying this since the plan was announced). The telco believed the plan would lead to higher prices, lower investment, lower network quality, less consumer choice and less infrastructure resilience.

“The proposed network merger will not improve community or customer outcomes. If approved, it will have major adverse and irreversible consequences for the communications sector and ordinary Australians, especially those living in our regions,” Optus claims in its submission to the ACCC.

“It will strengthen Telstra, weaken Optus and the competitive pressure that Optus imposes on Telstra.”

But, of course, Optus stood to lose the most from this deal. Ultimately, Optus would have needed to compete with two network operators sharing resources instead of just two networks going forward. Optus’ managing director for enterprise, business and institutional operations, Gladys Berijiklian (former Premier of NSW), also posted a blog post against the plan.

Optus’ claims were addressed by TPG in a statement made in July, with TPG saying they amount to “scaremongering”.

“TPG was surprised by the recent attempts by Optus and its leadership team to leverage the suffering of communities affected by bushfires and floods for social media stunts criticising the arrangement,” TPG said in the statement.

“Optus has engaged in scaremongering and rolled out its executives to trumpet the same lines regarding resiliency and future regional investment. This is an insult to regional mobile users who will benefit from the network sharing arrangement,” said James Rickards, TPG’s general manager of external affairs.

“It is a disappointment to our industry Optus chose to use emotionally manipulative images of kangaroos seeking to escape a bushfire, in an increasingly desperate attempt to stop a competition-enhancing arrangement. Such posts have been recognised by the Australian public for exactly what they are: misguided and inappropriate.”

NBN Co, on the other hand, was concerned about how the network sharing plan could impact their 5G spectrum for fixed wireless broadband services in regional Australia. NBN doesn’t have phone plans, but it does offer internet in regional Australia on the 5G spectrum.

“We submit that the ACCC’s assessment should consider Telstra’s ability to enjoy access to TPG’s spectrum for the proposed extensive duration and its impact on the primary market for spectrum (including as a result of its impact on relevant mobile markets),” NBN Co said in its submission.

Additionally, Aussie Broadband and Kogan made submissions. Aussie wasn’t entirely opposed to the network sharing plan, saying that it should be conditional on Telstra to provide open access to network and antenna sharing for potential carriers in the future.

Kogan was in favour of the network-sharing plan, considering that it’s a Vodafone MVNO.

This article has been updated since it was first published.