Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Might Not Be the End of Picard After All, Maybe, Perhaps

Star Trek: Picard was represented at the Paramount+ event for the Television Critics’ Association today, but not much news was shared about the series — unsurprisingly, since it kicks off its third and final season next month. Or does it? Despite what it clearly says on the new poster seen below, Jean-Luc Picard himself had some vaguely teasing remarks on the subject.

As Deadline reports, Patrick Stewart doesn’t sound totally ready to say farewell to his long-running character, even after the end of season three: “There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them,” he said.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman had a similar statement in the vague-yet-hopeful vein: “anything is possible … if the show blows the doors off the place, and we’re certainly hoping it will as we’re very proud of season three, who knows.”

So many door metaphors, and a bit of deja vu too. Who knows… what exactly? A completely different Star Trek series that just so happens to pull Picard into the story from time to time? Some manner of Picard spin-off, which would be a spin-off of a spin-off? A Picard Holiday Special? If season three of Picard takes the world by storm, and Stewart is still willing to play the character, you have to assume anything is hypothetically possible.

Season three of Picard will be a Star Trek: Next Generation reunion of sorts, with LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd filling out the cast alongside Stewart. Terry Matalas, who co-showran season two with Akiva Goldsman, is the sole showrunner on season three. You can stream seasons one and two of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+; the third and final season premieres February 16, with new episodes of the 10-episode season streaming weekly on Thursdays.

