This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including $2,000 off A Razer Blade 14 Laptop

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Best laptop and desktop deals

As far as gaming laptops go, you can’t really go wrong with anything from Razer’s elite range. The Razer Blade 14 is currently on sale for $2,000 off and sports a 14-inch screen, an ultra fast AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor and cutting edge thermal materials to prevent overheating during marathon sessions.

Best monitor deals

A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.

This ultra-wide Quad HD screen has a crisp 2K resolution, so you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or games with less eye strain than usual.

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?

Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

Best mouse deals

Do you have a dull pain on the inside of your wrist, or maybe you experience some cramping after just a few hours on the computer? Then maybe it’s time you traded up for an ergonomic mouse to offset any early carpal tunnel syndrome. This Logitech mouse sports an elevated design that is shaped to offer your hand plenty of support, while still maintaining comfort and convenient access to its mappable side buttons.

It also makes 90% less than noise than most mice, can scroll 1,000 lines per second and can offer up to 70 days of use on full charge.

Best headset deals

The headset you wear while gaming can make a big difference to the way you play. Aside from blocking out any and all outside noises, the right headset will also allow you to hear enemy footsteps from a distance or immerse yourself deeper into the world as you explore.

To ensure you have the best experience possible, try the Logitech G635 gaming headset. It features low-distortion drivers, surround sound and customisable lightsync RGB. While wearing these headphones, you’ll hear everything in detail – from water dripping in a bandit’s cavern to shots fired from any direction.

Other PC accessory deals

So you’ve got your gaming computer, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?

You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider. That’s why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that’s currently on sale for $189 off. It can handle speeds up to 6000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.