This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including $2,000 off A Razer Blade 14 Laptop

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop and desktop deals
As far as gaming laptops go, you can’t really go wrong with anything from Razer’s elite range. The Razer Blade 14 is currently on sale for $2,000 off and sports a 14-inch screen, an ultra fast AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor and cutting edge thermal materials to prevent overheating during marathon sessions.
- GIGABYTE G5 KD-52AU123SO 15.6″ Laptop – now $1,338.90 (down from $2,070)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop – now $1,588.90 (down from $3,129.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptop – now $2,099 (down from $2,326.55)
- Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Laptop – now $2,539 (down from $2,744.10)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 i5-1135G7 Laptop – now $918.90 (down from $1,619.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,249.99 (down from $2,199)
- Lenovo Ideapad 14″ Laptop – now $450 (down from $595)
- Lenovo V15-IIL 82C500P5AU 15.6″ Laptop – now $849.90 (down from $1,224)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.5″, Intel Core i5, 64GB/4GB) – now $649.99 (down from $999.99)
- Razer Blade 14 Laptop – now $2,999 (down from $4,999)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
This ultra-wide Quad HD screen has a crisp 2K resolution, so you’ll be able to enjoy a full, panoptic view of your documents, favourite streaming apps or games with less eye strain than usual.
- Asus VY279HE Eye Care Monitor – now $259.60 (down from $295)
- Dell 24 Monitor – now $204 using code ‘PLUSJANW’ (down from $319)
- HP M27fe FHD Monitor – now $243.60 (down from $348)
- HP M27fwa FHD Monitor – now $265.30 (down from $379)
- Samsung 34″ QHD Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor – now $768.90 (down from $950.40)
- Samsung UJ59 31.5″ HDMI UHD Monitor – now $528.90 (down from $699)
- Philips 34″ 346P1CRH QHD Curved Ultra Wide LCD Monitor with Webcam – now $899 (down from $1,114)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?
Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
- Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo – now $56.80 (down from $77.75)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $169.99 (down from $269.99)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $99 (down from $189)
- Samsung Universal Bluetooth Smart Keyboard – now $40.80 (down from $76.80)
Best mouse deals
Do you have a dull pain on the inside of your wrist, or maybe you experience some cramping after just a few hours on the computer? Then maybe it’s time you traded up for an ergonomic mouse to offset any early carpal tunnel syndrome. This Logitech mouse sports an elevated design that is shaped to offer your hand plenty of support, while still maintaining comfort and convenient access to its mappable side buttons.
It also makes 90% less than noise than most mice, can scroll 1,000 lines per second and can offer up to 70 days of use on full charge.
- Logitech MX Master 3S Advance Performance Ergonomic Mouse – now $147.95 (down from $179.95)
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $127.20 (down from $159)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $231.20 (down from $289)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse (Halo Infinite Edition) – now $57 (down from $140)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $79 (down from $129)
- Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $255.20 (down from $319)
Best headset deals
The headset you wear while gaming can make a big difference to the way you play. Aside from blocking out any and all outside noises, the right headset will also allow you to hear enemy footsteps from a distance or immerse yourself deeper into the world as you explore.
To ensure you have the best experience possible, try the Logitech G635 gaming headset. It features low-distortion drivers, surround sound and customisable lightsync RGB. While wearing these headphones, you’ll hear everything in detail – from water dripping in a bandit’s cavern to shots fired from any direction.
- JBL Tune 230 TWS Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones – now $119.99 (down from $149.99)
- Logitech G635 7.1 Wired Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $198.45 (down from $291.90)
- Sennheiser RS 120 II Headset – now $119 (down from $249.95)
Other PC accessory deals
So you’ve got your gaming computer, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?
You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider. That’s why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that’s currently on sale for $189 off. It can handle speeds up to 6000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop – now $3,038.64 (down from $3,798.30)
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band 2.5G Gaming Router – now $609.39 (down from $799)
- ASUS RT-AX86U AX5700 Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router – now $469 (down from $569)
- AUSDOM AW651 HDR QHD 2K Zoomable Streaming Webcam with Tripod – now $99 (down from $199)
- Dell XPS 8950 Desktop – now $2,095.36 (down from $2,394.70)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i Desktop – now $1,599 (down from $2,047.20)
- Samsung 870 Evo 1TB 2.5″ SATA III SSD – now $154.95 (down from $229)
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD – now $181.90 (down from $394.68)
- Seagate Barracuda 3.5″ 4TB Hard Disk – now $178.90 (down from $259)
- Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS SATA Internal Hard Drive – now $154.90 (down from $289)
- Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Internal Hard Drive – now $338.90 (down from $799)
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $39 (down from $49)