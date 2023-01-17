No, Vin Diesel Is Not in Any Current Avatar Plans

Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau has cleared up rumours about Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3) being in the film after the actor’s long con troll on fans.

In an interview with Empire, the producer shared, “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.” How could you blame them? Back in 2019 the actor posted videos of himself with director James Cameron while visiting the set, teasing “There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait,” which the actor fed directly into the speculation machine.

The video still lives on Instagram, where Diesel shared it with the caption, “And the journey continues…” leading fans to believe he could have been cast in the now released Avatar sequel along with Guardians co-star Zoe Saldana. Watch the video here:

There were a number of surprising appearances in The Way of Water, like Jemaine Clement’s cynical whale-hunting scientist, so it seems entirely possible that the Fast and Furious leading man could make the jump. Seriously, with so many sequels planned for James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, who’s to truly say Diesel won’t find his way into them… eventually.

