Netflix’s We Have a Ghost Turns David Harbour Into a Supernatural Schlub

After making folks swoon with his daddy-ness in Stranger Things, David Harbour doesn’t seem to have ridden on the coattails of his handsomeness. He hid behind pounds of prosthetics in Hellboy, and got extra paunchy for his role as Red Guardian in Black Widow and Santa in Violet Night. But are you ready for the sad-sack, balding specter Harbour plays in We Have a Ghost? Because you probably should be.

Honestly, the premise seems solid: “Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

And this first trailer seems funny, thanks to the inherent hilarity of Harbour’s Ernest visibly running through the town in a very un-ghost-like manner:

But I’d be lying if I wasn’t a little worried if this trailer hasn’t ended up with the lion’s share of the movie’s laughs. We won’t have long to wait to find out; We Have a Ghost premieres on Netflix February 24.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.