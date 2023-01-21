Netflix’s Rebel Moon is a Two-Part Epic Space Opera

Earlier in the week, Netflix revealed its slate of tentpole films for 2023, and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon was featured among that prestigious lineup. Snyder’s movies tend to catch folks’ attention, and that’ll likely be the case for this film, especially as it’s being split into two movies that are being filmed back-to-back.

Speaking to Variety earlier in the week, Netflix co-head of original films Ori Marmur confirmed this would be the case. The reason for this, according to him, is owed to Snyder, since the story apparently can’t be just locked to one film. “When we saw how big the world he created was, we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film,” said Marmur. “It’s the kind of story that can continue to grow.”

Marmur further added that Snyder has had the concept for the film in his head “for decades,” and even likened it to Star Wars. It’s a comparison that’s pretty fitting, since Snyder originally pitched this as a Star Wars movie to Lucasfilm years before Disney would buy the company. Even its story feels very familiar to those films, mixed in with some of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai: Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a young woman named who has to assemble a group of warriors to push back an invading galactic empire.

Snyder himself is no stranger to multi-part films, as that was his plan for the DC Extended Universe, and his Justice League movie was meant to be a duology. That never manifested, but he’s getting his wish here. It’s doubtful that the story will end there, though; much like with Army of the Dead and its larger franchise plans, don’t be surprised if we get more from Snyder’s sci-fi world beyond these two movies.

Rebel Moon will hit Netflix on December 22.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.