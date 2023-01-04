This 96-Inch LG OLED TV Has (Almost) No Cables

LG has today announced a new super large TV that handles 4K video wirelessly. It’s called the LG Signature 97-inch OLED M and the company is parading it as the world’s first consumer TV to offer 4K, 120Hz video and audio transmitted wirelessly through the Zero Connect box.

Zero Connect is a piece of tech that allows you to connect anything that you’d otherwise plug into the TV – gaming consoles, set top boxes, speakers, etc. While it’s got a tonne of ports, the box itself can also connect to wireless devices like soundbars. The Zero Connect box then sends that content wirelessly to the 97-inch screen. The box is also voice recognition-enabled.

The idea is to free up space from pets and kids and also provide a more clean viewing experience – cables are, after all, not exactly pretty to look at.

The only cable you’ll need is the one that plugs into the wall to receive power.

“LG’s wireless solution leverages state-of-the-art technologies to provide reliable video and audio transmission to the M3’s self-lit OLED screen – allowing users to enjoy content at 4K 120Hz, and clear, crisp sound, without interruption or degradation of quality,” LG says.

To make it happen, LG said it developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path. The algorithm also helps to minimise transmission errors or disruptions as it can recognise changes in the immediate environment – such as people or pets moving around the room – and switch paths accordingly.

LG has had a busy CES, announcing earlier this week a refresh to its OLED lineup. The latest flagship, the Z3, comes in 77- and 88-inch 8K screens, while the G3 has multiple options between 55- and 97-inches and the C3 starts with a 42-inch screen and takes you up to an 83-inch model.

Between the lot of them, you’ll get improved upscaling thanks to AI Picture Pro, and on the G3 series, you’ll get a pixel-by-pixel Brightness Booster Max feature that promises up to a 70 per cent brighter picture. For those of you not living in a rental, you’ll also benefit from the introduction of the “One Wall Design”, which leaves no visible gap when wall-mounted.

Australian pricing and availability is not yet known, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do.