Let’s Guess Disney’s Next Kajillion Secret Movies

Here’s a fun thing you can do if you’re Disney and own virtually all of the top studios and major movie franchises that exist: you can spew your releases over the yearly box office like an invading army, determined to decimate all foes. And thus, Disney has announced 21 release dates for mysterious new films in addition to its already fat-packed schedule — still including, somehow, two(!) Star Wars movies.

As you go down this monstrous list, there are two things to note: 1) the newly announced released dates will be in bold, and 2) Disney has more than a dozen movies coming out in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 each. It’s practically a monopoly at this point. Anyway, look upon Disney’s works, ye mighty, and despair!

2023 Films

2/17/23 Disney ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

4/7/23 Searchlight CHEVALIER

5/5/23 Disney GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

5/26/23 Disney THE LITTLE MERMAID

6/2/23 20th THE BOOGEYMAN

6/16/23 Disney ELEMENTAL

6/30/23 Disney INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

7/28/23 Disney THE MARVELS

8/11/23 Disney HAUNTED MANSION

9/15/23 20th A HAUNTING IN VENICE

9/22/23 Searchlight NEXT GOAL WINS

10/6/23 20th TRUE LOVE

11/22/23 Disney WISH

12/1/23 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

2024 Films

2/14/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

3/1/24 Disney ELIO

3/22/24 Disney DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE

5/3/24 Disney CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER

5/24/24 20th KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

6/14/24 Disney INSIDE OUT 2

7/5/24 Disney MUFASA: THE LION KING

7/26/24 Disney THUNDERBOLTS

8/16/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

9/6/24 Disney BLADE

11/8/24 Disney UNTITLED DEADPOOL MOVIE

11/27/24 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION

12/20/24 20th AVATAR 3

2025 Films

2/14/25 Disney FANTASTIC FOUR

3/7/25 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

4/11/25 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

5/2/25 Disney AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

5/23/25 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

6/13/25 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR

7/2/25 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

7/25/25 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

8/15/25 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

11/7/25 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

11/26/25 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION

12/19/25 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS

2026 Films

1/16/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

2/13/26 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

3/6/26 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR

3/27/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

4/17/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

5/1/26 Disney AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

5/22/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

6/19/26 Disney UNTITLED PIXAR

7/10/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

7/24/26 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

8/14/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

9/18/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY

11/6/26 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

11/25/26 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION

12/18/26 20th AVATAR 4

2027 Films

12/17/27 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS

2028 Films

12/22/28 20th AVATAR 5

Don’t think that just because these are labelled as “Untitled Disney” they’re all going to be typical, family-friendly Disney films; there could easily be things like more Tron, Planet of the Apes, Predator, and similar genre fare hidden in there. But whatever all these films end up being, it surely must be too damn much.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.