Lenovo’s Made a New Laptop with a Twist… No Really

Lenovo has used its time at CES 2023 to unveil a whole slew of new goodies, which includes a Dual-Screen Yoga Book 9i and a twisting ThinkBook. Yes, it twists.

Let’s run through the ThinkBook Plus Twist and a few of the other standouts from Lenovo’s CES 2023 laptop announcements.

Lenovo CES 2023 laptop announcements

ThinkBook Plus Twist

Reminiscent of a ‘90s era brick laptop, Lenovo this year has attempted to reinvent the wheel. It’s announced an “innovative new model” in the ThinkBook Plus series that the company reckons “reimagines Lenovo’s strong heritage of the twistable form factor with a dual rotating display that features an OLED panel on one side and a colourful e-Ink screen on the other”.

The twisting element isn’t new, but it’s the highlight of its 2023 CES drop. It packs the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, boasts a new narrow-bezel 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with touch glass (and, of course, the twist hinge), a new front-lit 12-inch e-Ink display on top cover with 12Hz refresh rate and touch glass and it comes with Wi-Fi 6E.

You can twist it or fold it over like a tablet, sorry, “‘typewriter’ laptop mode or ‘e-paper’ tablet mode”.

You’ll get up to 16GB memory, up to 1TB storage, dual speakers and dual-array microphones, Dolby Atmos support, 2x Thunderbolt USB-C ports, fingerprint reader and 56Whr battery.

Local availability and pricing for the ThinkBook Plus Twist is yet to be announced.

ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

Next up, we’ve got the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4. This thing comes with latest 13th gen Intel Core H-series processors with optional discrete graphics up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, display options up to a 165hz 3.2K 16-inch panel with Dolby Vision support, DDR5 memory and dual SSD support with up to 2TB of storage.

Lenovo reckons this machine is the most powerful ThinkBook yet, noting it’s ideal for high-intensity workloads, image and video processing, and gaming.

Local availability and pricing for the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 is yet to be announced.

Lenovo Legion laptops

Speaking of gaming, Lenovo is for CES 2023 promoting its new LA AI chip, which it said is the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop. The new chip will come installed on the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops.

“Lenovo AI Engine+, powered by the Lenovo LA AI chip, deploys a software machine learning algorithm to optimally tune system performance,” Lenovo said.

The chip uses software machine learning, deployed through Lenovo Vantage, to help monitor in-game FPS and dynamically adjust for the highest performance output. It offers up to 15 per cent higher TDP, and Lenovo said this chip and machine learning software combo allows Legion Pro Series laptops to deliver higher performance compared to previous generations.

Local availability and pricing for the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Intel), the Legion Pro 7 (AMD), the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Intel) and Legion Pro 5 (AMD) is yet to be confirmed.

Yoga Book 9i

According to Lenovo, the new Yoga Book 9i “hails a new chapter for Yoga” in “incredible innovation, premium style, and performance for versatile experiences”. Lenovo said the new Yoga redefines what an all-in-one desktop computer could look like as it’s touted by the company as the first full size dual screen OLED laptop.

Local availability and pricing for the Yoga Book 9i is yet to be announced

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Although not quite a laptop, Lenovo used CES 2023 to unveil a new Lenovo Tab Extreme, which it touts as allowing users to better multitask (allowing up to four apps simultaneously on screen) and allowing for more versatility.

It looks a little more stable than other standing tablet options out there.

Local availability and pricing for the Lenovo Tab Extreme is yet to be announced.