James Cameron Wants to Introduce Na’vi Villains in Avatar 3

Anya Taylor-Joy teases the blood and dirt of Furiosa. Scream 6‘s new poster teases potential victims for Ghostface’s New York trip. Charlie Cox still isn’t sure just what parts of his Matt Murdock are carrying over to Daredevil: Born Again. Plus, new pictures from the return of Shadow and Bone. Spoilers, away!

Avatar 3

Speaking with the French news outlet 20 Minutes (via Culture Crave), James Cameron revealed Avatar 3 will introduce a villainous group of Na’vi called the Ash People.

I want to reveal the Na’vi from another angle because [so far] I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we’ll do the reverse.

A-Force

In conversation with Cinepop (via Screen Rant), Evangeline Lilly one again reiterated she’d like to make an A-Force movie with her fellow female MCU co-stars.

Yes! I would like to be on it. I would like to make it happen. That day that we did the scene in [Avengers:] Endgame where it was just us women was the most special day I’ve ever had. It was maybe tied with the most special day I’ve ever had filming a Marvel movie.

Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy also told IndieWire Furiosa will see the actress at “the dirtiest” and “bloodiest” she’s ever been on screen.

It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been. Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street.

Scream VI

Ghostface maps the NYC subway system with a list of potential suspects on a new poster for Scream VI.

Daredevil: Born Again

During a recent interview with iNews, Charlie Cox stated he still isn’t sure whether the Matt Murdock we meet in Born Again is the same character from the Netflix series.

I don’t think it’s a different character. I just think it’s maybe a different period of his life. I don’t think my interpretation will change — they hired the same actor. We’re saying this is a whole new…era, or variant? I haven’t read the scripts, so I don’t know. But like, it’s part of the multiverse?

Shadow and Bone

Netflix has released a couple more images from Shadow and Bone’s new season premiering March 16.

can't wait for March 16? here are some bonus sneak peeks at SHADOW AND BONE Season 2! pic.twitter.com/HMtR4JAJoS — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) December 27, 2022

Fantasy Island

Helene believes her biological father is attending a Fantasy Island bachelor party in the synopsis for “Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party” airing January 9.

In the wake of her mother’s passing, Helene visits the Island in search of her biological father. She thinks he might just be one of the guys who’s come to celebrate a Bachelor Party. Roarke and Javier grow closer, while Ruby gives herself a spiritual cleanse with a bonfire and a night swim, where she encounters an old friend in the all-new “Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, January 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-202) (TV-14 D,L,S) Cast: Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda; John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier Guest Cast: Alexa Mansour as Helene; Frankie J Alvarez as Mateo; Jai Rodriguez as Shawn; Izzy Diaz as Eli; Xiomara Yordan as Nadia; Alexon Duprey as Luis; Estefania Soto as Camilla; Pedro De Leon as Burly Man; Maria Gabriela Gonzalez as Isla

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a doctor tending to train crash victims in the synopsis for “Paging Dr. Song,” the January 9 episode of Quantum Leap.

Ben leaps into Alexandra Tomkinson, a medical resident in a Seattle hospital. As victims from a train crash pour into the ER, Addison reveals a very complicated mission facing Ben during this leap. Ben must go up against hospital bosses to save lives and Alexandra’s career.

Ghosts

Finally, the best candidate for Sam and Jay’s assistant position is supernaturally tethered to a car in the trailer for “The Perfect Assistant,” the January 5 episode of Ghosts.

