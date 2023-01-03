The iPhone 15 May Come a Little Cheaper Than Previous Models

We’ve only just wrapped our heads around the iPhone 14 range, but chatter has already started on what’s next for Apple’s phone range in 2023. So what are we expecting from the iPhone 15?

A new name: Ultra

The iPhone 14 range comprises the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. According to respected Apple analyst Mark Gurman back in September, the iPhone 15 could bring with it a new naming scheme, swapping out ‘Pro Max’ for a more Samsungesque ‘Ultra’. Gurman said that it’s possible that we may see Apple use the Ultra tag for an iPhone as early as next year. If so, we could have the iPhone 15 Ultra.

While we didn’t get wowed by the iPhone 14 like we did the 14 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Plus seems even more…irrelevant, especially when you consider it’s around the same price as the smaller Pro and more expensive than the base 14. It’s unlikely Apple will release only three phones, but depending on the success of the 14 Plus (not looking good rn), the iPhone 15 range could have more than a little Ultra shake. Some of us would love to see the return of the Mini, too.

Having used stainless steel exclusively on its premium smartphones since the 2017 iPhone X, popular leaker LeaksApplePro in October, per Forbes, claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a titanium chassis. As the report notes, titanium is far stronger and lighter than stainless steel, but it is also jaw-droppingly expensive.

A new price for the base model

On January 1, Forbes reported that Apple might price the iPhone 15 differently to the iPhone 14. An industry leaker, yeux1122, reported that Apple’s declining sales analysis of the iPhone 14 standard model was “far beyond the range predicted”. So now, the rumour is that Apple will “aggressively price” the iPhone 15 against competitors. Apple Leaks Pro doesn’t expect the iPhone Mini to make a return anytime soon.

Meanwhile, it’s expected that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might increase. Forbes reported in early December that the iPhone 15 Ultra (formerly Pro Max) may start at $US1,299. A price expectation for the standard Pro hasn’t been stated.

Projected prices and comparisons from Forbes (along with Australian conversions) are below:

We’ll update this table with expected pricing as more information is revealed.

Keep in mind that Apple will likely bump the price up slightly for Australians, which has happened with literally every other iPhone up until now.

Everyone gets a dynamic island

Back in May 2022, MacRumours reported that the iPhone 15 range will include a ‘pill and hole’ cutout for the camera and microphone at the top instead of the notch seen on previous devices. With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in the world, we now know that this design is called the ‘dynamic island’, and it looks like it won’t be a Pro-device exclusive anymore. MacRumours also expects the side buttons to switch to solid state, similar to the old home button.

Nice to USB-C you

If you cast your mind back to May, we reported Gurman as saying “people with knowledge of the situation” told him that testing to replace Lightning with USB-C was already underway in Apple land. While that didn’t come through with the iPhone 14, Gurman has reignited this thought, but for the iPhone 15.

Trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that Apple would finally be ditching its proprietary Lightning connector for the more widely supported USB-C standard in future iPhones. Regulators around the world would be happy with this one. My loungeroom powerboard would, too.

That’s all we know so far. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the iPhone 15 range.

For now, check out our iPhone 14 review, our thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as a wrap-up of the best iPhone 14 deals from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.