Indiana Jones Hits the Road in a New Dial of Destiny Peek

So much happened over the weekend! DC entertainment chief James Gunn teased a new, secret TV series. A mysterious cast member was added to the Dune sequel. Plus, Colin Farrell on the Penguin’s surprisingly big Batman future, Joel’s three simple rules for surviving The Last of Us, and much more. Spoilers, get to the choppah!

Dune: Part 2

THR reports Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast of Dune: Part 2 in a currently undisclosed role.

Borderlands

According to Deadline, Deadpool’s Tim Miller has stepped in to film reshoots on Eli Roth’s Borderlands adaptation as Roth has already moved on to his next project (see below).

Thanksgiving

The outlet reports Eli Roth finally plans to film Thanksgiving, his holiday-themed slasher teased in 2007’s Grindhouse.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

According to Fandango, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania runs two hours and five minutes long.

You can also expect a new trailer sometime later today.

🚨Tomorrow🚨 Get ready for a New #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Trailer + 4K Thread. So excited. pic.twitter.com/WK9R7QpclQ — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) January 8, 2023

Ballerina

Ana de Armas also discussed filming scenes with Keanu Reeves in the John Wick spin-off during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (via Coming Soon).

We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was 15 minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge tour Morocco in a new image from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

A new look at 'INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY' has been released. [4K] pic.twitter.com/FhcFzMdXkr — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) January 5, 2023

Infinity Pool

NEON has released a web of degloved faces to promote Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool.

In three weeks, it’s time to find out what kind of a creature you really are.



Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman star in Brandon Cronenberg’s INFINITY POOL.



In theaters January 27. pic.twitter.com/fIJ3rPpoR6 — NEON (@neonrated) January 6, 2023

Yellowjackets

Variety reports Nia Sondaya, Nicole Maines and François Arnaud have joined the cast of Yellowjackets’ second season. Sondaya will take over the role of Akilah from season one’s Keeya King, while Maines is said to play Lisa, “an associate of Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), who is trying to recover from past trauma.” Arnaud will appear in four episodes as Paul, “a New York writer and secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger) who reminds Coach Scott of what might have been.”

Demascus

Though production has already wrapped, Deadline reports AMC has cancelled its upcoming sci-fi series Demascus before its first season goes to air.

Untitled DC Project

James Gunn teased he’s written “1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show” on Twitter.

My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings. pic.twitter.com/tmtuTbz1uF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2023

The Penguin

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell stated The Batman was merely “the tip of the iceberg” for the Penguin’s character in a new interview with Variety.

The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn’t nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to. Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more.

Colin Farrell opens up about #ThePenguin series: "I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more." https://t.co/x1DAcgp5NH pic.twitter.com/VjxpA3TvAc — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2023

La Brea

Spoiler TV has photos from “Murder in the Clearing,” the January 31 episode of La Brea. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: NBC

Photo: NBC

Photo: NBC

The Last of Us

Joel shares his three rules for surviving the fungal apocalypse in a new TV spot for The Last of Us.

Freeridge

Finally, a group of teenagers believes they’ve been cursed by a haunted box in the trailer for Freeridge, coming to Netflix this February 2.

