Hit Webcomic Lackadaisy Gets the Animated Treatment

If you’ve not been reading Tracy Butler’s webcomic Lackadaisy, you’ve been missing out. Don’t worry, though — not only do you have time to catch up, but Iron Circus Comics is bringing the comics to life with a 27-minute, animated short film that, frankly, looks incredible.

Seriously, I’ve not trying to oversell this. This could have been made by Don Bluth at his apex:

Here’s the summary, courtesy of Butler: “On the banks of the Mississippi River in the midst of National Prohibition, a hapless jazz musician, a failed police recruit, and a fast-talking flapper take up the gangster’s mantle in a bid to keep their struggling speakeasy in business. Finding themselves in quite over their heads when an armed-to-the-teeth rival gang ambushes them, this is the story of their mad dash to make it through a bootlegger’s night shift.”

The short, directed by Fable Siegel, is currently due to arrive in March. It’ll run 27 minutes, so don’t sleep on it — if this does well, I think there’s a pretty good short this will end up as an animated feature at some point…

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.