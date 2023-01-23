Harley Quinn Is Here to Wish You the Wildest Valentine’s Day Ever

The “gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year” gets its due in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day special, a festive (and, naturally, foul-mouthed) new special featuring our favourite animated DC lovebirds, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. But it’s not all hearts and moonbeams for these two, because… when is it ever?

A new trailer is here, and it is absolutely chaos-packed and delightful (and just a bit NSFW, be warned).

“As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry,” HBO Max’s official synopsis reads, before dropping this nugget: “Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.” And honestly, based on that trailer, that’s just scratching the surface of all the wacky raunchiness this special’s gonna contain!

The voice cast for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special includes (deep breath) Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and more.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special arrives Thursday, February 9 on HBO Max.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.