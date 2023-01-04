Evil Dead Rise’s First Trailer Contains One Very Scary Mother

Thanks to a tease yesterday by Bruce “Ash Williams” Campbell himself (who gently reminded us that he’s not actually in the movie, though he is one of its producers), we’ve been eagerly anticipating the first trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the fifth film in the series created by Sam Raimi and his collaborators in 1981.

And at last, it’s here! Check out Evil Dead Rise, which is written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground).

CHAINSAW!

Other than not starring Campbell — whose absence was felt in the otherwise-surprisingly-good 2013 Evil Dead reboot — Evil Dead Rise is notable for not taking place in a haunted cabin in the haunted woods. Instead, it’s set in a Los Angeles apartment building, where Ellie (Vikings’ Alyssa Sutherland) is raising her three kids when her long-absent younger sister, Beth (Prime Video series Picnic at Hanging Rock’s Lily Sullivan) shows up for a visit. However, you can count on some Evil Dead mainstays to show their terrifying faces; according to the official synopsis, “the sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.” And, yep, the good ol’ Necronomicon is most definitely present in that trailer.

Cronin’s The Hole in the Ground was atmospheric and freaky, and also proved the director is more than capable working with kid actors in creepy situations — so we’re looking forward to his take on the much-loved horror franchise. Evil Dead Rise was originally tapped as an HBO Max release but is now getting a theatrical rollout (another promising sign!); it will be out April 21.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.