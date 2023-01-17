Everything We Spotted in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

It’s been over two years since a new episode of The Mandalorian graced Disney+, and though The Book of Boba Fett spent a surprisingly big chunk of its time following up with the characters, the show itself is finally coming back. The Mandalorian season three premiers on March 1 and leading up to it, Disney and Lucasfilm just released a brand new trailer — a trailer that, to be fair, is about half filled with footage we already saw in the superior teaser trailer.

Nevertheless, there are some cool new additions and teases. Familiar planets, ships, droids, and the continuing story of a would-be Mandalorian named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) taking a young child named Grogu under his wing to show him the Way. Here’s everything we spotted in the new trailer for The Mandalorian season three.

All the Mandos

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

“Our people are scattered. like stars in the galaxy,” says the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, over a shot of several shapes walking on a mountain. “What are we? What do we stand for?” he continues as the shots get closer and we realise it’s a group of people, in Mandalorian armour, with Din leading the way. We don’t know what planet this is, who these other Mandalorians are, or what they’re doing, but they’re certainly on some kind of mission.

Hyperspace

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

“Being a Mandalorian isn’t just about learning how to fight,” Mando continues. “You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy; that way you’ll never be lost.” The bulk of the quote is over shots of Mando’s N-1 Starfighting flying through hyperspace, Grogu in tow. Is he saying these things to Grogu? Training him to be a Mandalorian? That certainly seems like the implication.

We Wish This Was Batuu

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

The N-1 lands on a planet with a lively, vibrant community. At first glance, due to the shapes of the buildings and the hustle and bustle of the marketplace, I thought it was Batuu — the home of Galaxy’s Edge, and the planet fans can visit at Disney theme parks. However, subsequent shots make it pretty clear this is just Mando’s base planet of Nevarro, which is enjoying new prosperity. Notice the white protocol droid too, reminiscent of K-3PO.

Monkey Lizard

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

There’s our guy. While the last trailer showed a full tree of Kowakian monkey lizards, here we zoom in on one. Nice to see them actually alive considering past episodes of The Mandalorian have had them roasting on a spit.

Easter Eggs Galore

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Easter eggs galore! Anytime a Mandalorian shot is filled like this you can be sure there’s plenty of Star Wars goodness to be had. And so, as Mando and Grogu walk in Nevarro we see an R4 unit on the left (maybe Mando’s, as we’ll see later in the trailer) and an EV droid on the right, much like the one in Jabba the Hutt’s dungeon in Return of the Jedi. We don’t see if Mando still has the Darksaber, but we’d imagine so.

Greef in Charge

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Mando and Grogu are on Nevarro to see Greef Karga, who is now running things. And we can assume this is the same planet we’ve seen in the last few shots because of the same blue design on all the buildings.

Greef is flanked but a protocol droid and… something very small walking by his side. Is that an Anzellan, like Babu Frik? We see more of them on this planet later in the trailer. Greef also has what’s either a band or his council behind him on the stairs, including several Twi’leks.

Old Pals Reunite

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

The friends meet again. But notice the statue between them. That’s a statue of IG-11, who heroically gave his life to save everyone in the first season, memorialised in the square. We draw attention to it for a shot later on.

Mandalore

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

After shots of the N1 flying through a storm, we see Mando visiting the Armorer. He tells her, “I’m going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions” and we get the above reveal, the destroyed cityscape of a Mandalorian city — potentially Sundari, the planet’s capital city. Mandalore was ravaged in an event known as the Purge, as the Empire violently fought back against Mandalorian resistance — whose initial victory against the Empire was shown in Star Wars Rebels’ final season — and seemingly all but exterminated them. The editing and voiceover make it seem like this is Mando’s POV but the teaser trailer showed not an N1, but a different type of ship. Most likely a Kom’rk class fighter, which we’ll see later, and is possibly the property of Bo-Katan.

Oh, also, if you have no idea what Mando is talking about here, may we refer you to The Book of Boba Fett episode five in which all of this is laid out, almost as if it were an episode of The Mandalorian.

More Peli!

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

It’s a little dark but a series of shots show an R4 unit coming out of Mando’s ship, followed by the ship lifting off and Peli Motto and her Pit Droid waving goodbye and saying “May the Force be with you!” Not a ton to learn here except that we’ll be back on Tatooine for at least a little bit (maybe to visit Boba Fett?) and Peli’s enthusiastic delivery seems out of character. Is she worried about Mando and Grogu?

Baby (Yoda), You’re a Firework

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Grogu marvels at some fireworks as the N1 flies away from a city celebrating. Though the editing may lead you to believe it’s after he takes off from Tatooine, we don’t think that’s the case. The buildings here look like Nevarro and, though this trailer is very, very careful in terms of spoilers, this does feel like it could be an end-of-the-season thing. Star Wars stories do love to end with cities celebrating with fireworks.

The Capital

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Yup, it’s Coruscant. Capital of the galaxy — although not the home of the New Republic Senate any more, as the political body moves its seat across member worlds in canon, at places like Chandrila and eventually Hosnian Prime. Not a place you’d expect to find an outlaw like Mando so maybe he’s not there at all. “There’s something dangerous happening out there,” a voice says. “And by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it’ll be too late.”

The Doctor Is In

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

It’s our old friend Dr. Pershing in what we think is a taxi. The same Dr. Pershing who was using Grogu’s blood to try and make clones rich in midi-chlorians. What’s he doing on Coruscant? Whatever it is, it can’t be good.

Mystery Star Destroyer

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

This is interesting. This shot is not in the YouTube version of the trailer but is in the Disney+ version. It’s very quick and, obviously, it’s of a Star Destroyer. Is that Star Destroyer on Coruscant? Maybe; it certainly looks like it could be. Who are the shadowy figures in the foreground? We think it’s Dr. Pershing and the mysterious woman he was seen with in the teaser trailer. What’s the mood like on Coruscant after the fall of the Empire, we wonder? And are these Star Destroyers being built for the eventual rise of the First Order?

Carson Is Back

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

It’s Friend of Mando, Carson Teva, rocking a Rebel Insignia jacket with some kind of new chest patch — the jacket itself definitely looks like the one Poe is seen wearing in The Last Jedi, too. Anyway, he’s the one warning us (and, we assume, Mando) that “There’s something dangerous happening out there. And by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it’ll be too late.” But is he actually talking to Mando? The edit suggests as much but the reverse shot of him is not in the same location. (He’s in Bo-Katan’s palace, we think.) Also, what’s so dangerous? Does the Republic know what Pershing is up to? If not, is he referring to something else? So many questions, and so few answers, except that Carson is back.

Dusty

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

After shots of a green cave and Mando exploring it with Grogu, he uncovers this Mandalorian helmet. The presumption here is that this is under a city on Mandalore because that’s where you’d expect to find many dead Mandalorians. But what if it’s not?

Order 66 Is Back

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

After a quick shot of Grogu, it cuts to this. The image everyone is talking about. The prevailing thought here is this is a continuation of Grogu’s memory of Order 66, which we first glimpsed for a second in The Book of Boba Fett. Seems like we’ll be learning more about how exactly he got out and survived.

Aerial battle

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Three Tie Interceptors are chasing a ship through a water-filled canyon. Not sure what planet this is (looks kind of like Aldhani from Andor? Maybe Takodana?) but we think that ship is a Kom’rk class fighter, the Mandalorian ship that Bo-Katan and her Nite Owls fly. A later close-up shot makes it clearer.

Who are you talking to?

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

“Hang on kid,” Mando says while looking out his cockpit. Assuming this is a continuation of the previous chase scene, which is maybe with Bo-Katan’s ship, is it possible Grogu is on the ship? There is a very quick edit of him after this. Did he steal it? Mando wouldn’t call Bo-Katan “kid,” right? It’s an odd one.

Droid Bar

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

After two quick shots of a droid bartender and Mando looking at him, we cut back to a wide shot of the bar. And it’s filled with droids. All kinds of droids. This must be the place droids went when they weren’t served by Wuher in Mos Eisely a few decades back. Jokes aside though, we’ll call attention to the not one, not two, but three Battle Droids, still kicking some 40-50 years later. Good for those old geezers.

Dropping In

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Bo-Katan and five or six other members of the Nite Owls drop out of a ship. The next shot will all but confirm they’re jumping down into the heart of Nevarro and, we can probably assume, Axe Wolves and Koska Reeves are along for the ride. The question here is, who or what are they coming after? Is it possible they’re coming after Mando because he still has the Darksaber? Also, are these the only ones attacking? Well, we can answer that second question.

Paz Is Back, too

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Looks like everyone’s favourite heavy gunner, Paz Vizsla, is also attacking and there are at least eight Mandalorians in this scene, none of which seem to be the ones who dropped in from the sky. (Though it’s hard to tell for sure.) Either way, this is a full-on Mandalorian assault and there’s already been one casualty: IG-11’s statue has been destroyed.

Mystery Mando

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

One of the Mandalorians attacking on Nevarro uses a rope to trap and trip his enemy. We can’t see very clearly who this is but the rope, targeting system on the helmet and rocket jet pack all scream “Boba Fett.” However, the colours of the armour tell another story. So, we’re guessing it’s not him, considering the shoulder pauldron that is very not Boba but, maybe, the trailer specifically changed that? We don’t think so but, it’s possible.

Babus Frik

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

After the alien zipwired by the Mandalorian trips, two Anzellans watch and laugh. Could the one on the right be notorious droid mechanic Babu Frik? Logically you’d say no, it’s most certainly a large species with millions of people. But this is The Mandalorian. You can never tell when a cameo’s about to show up.

Final Battle

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Finally, the trailer ends with Grogu coming out of some sort of cave made of volcanic rock. A large alien drops down to attack him. Surely, the little guy is doomed.

This is the way.

Screenshot: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Nope! Grogu force pushes the crap out the alien and casually glides out of the cave. “This is the way,” says Mando. And we’re out.