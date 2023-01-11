Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Two Big Golden Globes

Though it’s hard to give the Golden Globes a lot of credit after its recent internal dealings and controversy almost wiped it off the map entirely, the group just made a few excellent decisions. Tuesday night, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave two of its biggest awards to io9’s pick for the best film of the year, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Though it ultimately ended up losing Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) to The Banshees of Inisherin, stars Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress went to Michelle Yeoh. Both of which give the multiverse, queer sci-fi love story solid momentum as its award season run turns the final lap and heads toward the big finish line, the Oscars. It was also nominated for, but unfortunately didn’t win, Best Director and Best Screenplay for the Daniels, Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis and, as we said, Best Picture.

In Everything Everywhere All at Once, a laundromat owner named Evelyn (Yeoh) finds herself in a bad situation with her taxes. However, as she and her husband (Quan) go to try and remedy the situation, she’s visited by a multiverse version of her husband who realises this Evelyn is the only one who can stop an evil multiverse villain, who just so happens to be their daughter. You can read much, much more in our review here.

Other big sci-fi/fantasy winners at the awards included Angela Bassett as Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Best Original Song to RRR, Best Animated Picture to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Best Series Drama to House of the Dragon. We’ll have more tomorrow.

