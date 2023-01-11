Here’s How Much It Costs To Service an EV in Australia Across 6 Brands

While getting an EV is exciting, you still need to think about servicing, even if it might be cheaper (and easier) to maintain than a petrol vehicle.

Here’s how much you can expect to spend on servicing costs across several major EV manufacturers within Australia.

If we’ve gotten a bit of information wrong, let us know, otherwise here’s what you can expect to spend on Tesla, BYD, Polestar, Hyundai, Kia and MG servicing.

Australian Tesla servicing

Tesla offers two maintenance plans that cover maintenance fees at Tesla Service Centres. As per Carpart:

Three years or 60,000km

Four years or 80,000km

These prices vary depending on model, but range between $2,025 and $3,675.

Alternatively, you can get your Tesla serviced elsewhere. Mechanic chains, such as MyCar, offer Tesla servicing, but be aware that some shops might not service electric vehicles.

Tesla vehicles have over-the-air updates, meaning you don’t need to service your car to get an OS update.

Australian BYD servicing

Newcomer BYD originally drew controversy for its high maintenance costs, but these were retracted after not too long.

As Carsguide writes, the first service (at three months of ownership or 500km) for the BYD Atto 3 is free, while following services (spaced out by a year each, or by 20,000km) will cost you.

The ‘A’ service will cost $189, while the ‘B’ service costs $447, with these services alternating.

You might find a service centre that could service the BYD, but officially BYD offers servicing through Eagers Automotive. Again, you can try to get your car serviced elsewhere, but know that car workshops might be unable to service your EV (especially one this new).

BYD vehicles have over-the-air updates, meaning you don’t need to service your car to get an OS update.

Australian Polestar servicing

Polestar brought its first car to Australia in 2022, and with it a fairly kind servicing plan.

As Drive reports, for the first five years (or 100,000km), Polestar will service your car free of charge. After this period, Polestar has the next servicing appointment set at $300. After this, the cost will depend on the appointment.

Polestar shares its service network with Volvo, the former owner of the Polestar brand. The company told Drive in November that there are nine servicing locations for their cars across Australia at the moment.

You could always get it serviced elsewhere, but this is probably the best option for if you want a mechanic that knows the car well.

Polestar vehicles have over-the-air updates, meaning you don’t need to service your car to get an OS update.

Hyundai EV servicing in Australia

Hyundai vehicles (including the electric Kona and the Ioniq 5) come with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, with a free 1,500km/one month checkup, as reported by Car Expert. You can have your Hyundai serviced at Hyundai service centres.

After this period, the 12-month, 24-month and 36-month services will cost $160 each, the 48-month service will cost $760 and the 60-month service will cost $160.

The Ioniq also comes with a eight-year or 160,000 battery replacement warranty, as does the Kona.

Hyundai doesn’t offer over-the-air updates, so you’ll need to service your car to get the latest feature updates.

Kia EV servicing in Australia

According to Drive, the Kia EV6 is expected to set you back $594 after three years. After five years, that becomes $1,728, and after seven years, that becomes $1,584. Service intervals are recommended at 12 months or 15,000km. You can have your car serviced at Kia service centres.

Meanwhile, the Kia Niro EV will cost you $1164 after three years, $1,728 after five years and $2803 after seven years. The same servicing period (12 months or 15,000km) is also expected.

MG EV servicing in Australia

As Car Expert reports, MG pricing for the ZS EV is locked over seven service visits. After 24 months or 20,000km, it’ll cost $268, as well at 48 months (40,000km) and 72 months (60,000km). At 96 months (80,000km), it’ll cost $807 to service your car, while 120 months (100,000km), 140 months (120,000km) and 160 months (140,000km) services will cost $268. You can have your MG serviced at Hyundai service centres.

