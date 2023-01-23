Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ New Trailer Is Swords and Sorcery Standup

If you’ve been paying attention to Dungeons & Dragons at all over the past few weeks, it likely hasn’t been because the new D&D film, Honour Among Thieves, is nearing its release date. The real excitement (in the agitated sense, not the happy sense) is about Wizards of the Coast attempting to change its Open Gaming Licence, backtracking, stumbling, and then announcing that, hey maybe we should have asked the fans what they thought about this, huh?

Regardless of the controversy Wizards of the Coast has found itself in recently, a new trailer for the D&D movie is here, and I cannot help it, I stan a strong lady and I want Holga to step on me.

What we have here is a star-studded swords-and-sorcery sitcom that will likely get quite a few laughs and remind people of the nostalgic days of yore when scheduling a game night was actually easy (untrue, it’s never been easy). As Chris Pine (who is “a charming thief” according to the summary, but who we all know is a bard) and Michelle Rodriguez, a barbarian, make up the unlikely core pairing of the film, the rest of the party fills in the pretty standard tropes of an adventuring party.

The group includes a righteous paladin (Regé-Jean Page), a squishy sorcerer (Justice Smith), and a sneaky tiefling druid (Sophia Lillis), and each one of them is completely recognisable to anyone who has ever played even a single session of D&D.

It remains to be seen whether the issues with Dungeons & Dragons and Wizards of the Coast will affect this movie’s turnout, as many people online are calling for a general boycott of the film in support of the struggle fans are having with the Seattle-based gaming company.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves releases in theatres March 31.

