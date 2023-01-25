Critical Role’s Mighty Nein Heads to Prime Video

Critical Role, the popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play that raised $US11 ($15) million dollars a few years ago to bring its first campaign to life, will probably never need to resort to fan fundraising again. Amazon Studios announced a multi-year “exclusive overall television and first look deal” with Critical Role, according to a press release.

While the adventuring party called Vox Machina was people’s first introduction to the performers of Critical Role, it was the Mighty Nein that many fans consider their favourite cast of characters. The story follows an unlikely group of rogues (not the class, although there is Nott, one of those too) throughout their adventures in the world of Exandria. The new show will likely follow the arc with Calianna as the Nein attempt to find and destroy a dangerous, reality-warping artefact.

The video starts with Laura Bailey as Jester asking the group to “open their heart to chaos.” What follows are soundbites of some of the group’s greatest lines as the camera pans over at tabletop set for adventure. With minis of the Nein across the spread, the video ends with a shot of the adventuring party silhouetted against the Mighty Nein’s monogram.

Under its production banner, Metapigeon, Critical Role will continue to develop additional media ventures, such as television, films, and other content. No hints are given as to what these could be. The Legend of Vox Machina was produced through Metapigeon. The new Mighty Nein series will soon begin production and will premiere on Prime Video.

The first three episodes of the second season of Critical Role’s animated series The Legend of Vox Machina are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes air every Friday.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.