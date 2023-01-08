The TVs Coming to Australia From Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL

TVs have never looked better than in 2023, at least that’s what CES showed us this year.

We saw big announcements at CES 2023 from LG, Samsung, Hisense and TCL. Missing from this list is Sony, we have an AFEELAing it’s due to the company’s focus on mobility this year. Not to worry, the others unveiled some gems.

CES 2023 TVs

Samsung

Neo QLED

Sitting at the top of Samsung’s 2023 portfolio is the Neo QLED range, powered by its Neural Quantum Processor and supporting 8K or 4K resolutions, panel to panel. AI is the big draw here, with Samsung’s machine-learning algorithm applying a new feature called Auto HDR Remastering, which involves the AI analysing HDR effects on SDR colour content and upgrading it on the fly. For those who crave top-of-the-line picture, these will be the panels to watch.

Micro LEDS

This year’s range of new Micro LED TVs run from 77- to 114-inch models. The whole idea behind Micro LED panels is that they take the best aspects of both OLED and LCD panels and attempt to give you the best of both worlds — the deep blacks and vibrant colours of the OLED matched with the brightness of the LCD. That functionality, combined with the hilariously large sized 114-inch model (nearly 3 metres), make them extremely expensive panels. I shudder to think what that 114-incher is going to retail for. We don’t have pricing yet, but you should brace your wallet for a bit of a knock when they do eventually arrive in stores. Samsung says to expect them sometime in 2023, so we’d probably expect a Q3 arrival or later.

OLED

Standard OLEDs are still on the docket, but there’s nothing standard about them. The major addition to the existing range is a new 77-inch size, and the panels are now capable of a 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll still be able to get them in smaller sizes as well — standard size 55-inch and 65-inch models are still available.

LG

LG Signature 97-inch OLED M

The LG Signature 97-inch OLED M is the world’s first consumer TV to offer 4K, 120Hz video and audio transmitted wirelessly through the company’s Zero Connect box. Zero Connect is a piece of tech that allows you to connect anything that you’d otherwise plug into the TV – gaming consoles, set-top boxes, speakers, etc. While it’s got a tonne of ports, the box itself can also connect to wireless devices like soundbars. The Zero Connect box then sends that content wirelessly to the 97-inch screen. The box is also voice recognition-enabled.

More OLEDs At CES 2023, LG also refreshed its OLED TVs. The latest flagship, the Z3, comes in 77- and 88-inch 8K screens, while the G3 has multiple options between 55- and 97-inches and the C3 starts with a 42-inch screen and takes you up to an 83-inch model. Between the lot of them, you’ll get improved upscaling thanks to AI Picture Pro, and on the G3 series, you’ll get a pixel-by-pixel Brightness Booster Max feature that promises up to a 70 per cent brighter picture. For those of you not living in a rental, you’ll also benefit from the introduction of the “One Wall Design”, which leaves no visible gap when wall-mounted.

Hisense

ULED X

This year, Hisense is featuring its Mini-LED technology across its full ULED range of TVs, with Mini-LED X tech to appear in its flagship models. The star of CES 2023 for Hisense, the ULED X Mini-LED TV. Both 75- and 85-inch models boast Hisense QLED Quantum Dot tech, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, is IMAX Enhanced and Dynamic Tone Mapping, as well as CineStage X 4.1.2 surround sound, Dolby Atmos and eARC.

ULED

The ULED Mini-LED Pro boasts Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10/10+, IMAX Enhanced and dynamic tone-mapping feature with the U8KAU, too, but just as with the UXAU, you’ll get 1,44Hz Game Mode Pro. 200 SMR, multi-channel 2.1.2 surround sound, Dolby Atmos and eARC all feature, so does Filmmaker mode, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, AirPlay 2, HomeKit and Sports Mode. It’s available in 65- and 75-inch models. The ULED Mini-LED is available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inch models.

OLED

Two models of OLED TVs – X9KAU and X8KAU – were announced by Hisense at CES 2023. Both 4K TVs boast Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10/10+, IMAX Enhanced and Dynamic Tone Mapping. Featuring 120Hz Game Mode Pro and 200 SMR. Sound-wise, the X9KAU packs Sonic-Screen, multi-channel 3.1.2 surround, Dolby Atmos and eARC, while the X8KAU packs Dolby Atmos and eARC. Both models are available in 65-inch, while the X8 is also available in 55-inch.

Laser

Hisense dropped three new offerings spanning Laser TV and Laser Cinema – a 100- and 120-inch L9H TriChroma Laser TV, as well as the PL1H Laser Cinema and PX1H TriChroma Laser Cinema. The Laser TV comes with a console, which is an ultra-shot throw projector, you also get a matching ambient light-rejecting screen that makes the projection look like it’s a physical TV screen. Although the 8K isn’t headed our way, the 4K models are still pretty good.

TCL

QLED

TCL will this year expand its Mini LED TV portfolio with more QLED TV choices, including its largest Mini LED TVs ever, new picture performance technologies and advanced gaming features. TCL said the new QLED will “offer all the best technology we have ever put in a TV: QLED colour, amazing HDR performance from all the best formats including Dolby Vision, stunning 4K resolution, and, yes, our newest implementation of our Mini-LED backlight”.

Exact range to be determined.

Australian pricing and availability of all the TVs announced at CES 2023 is not yet known, but we’ll let you know when we do.