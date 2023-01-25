Get the Sleep You’ve Always Dreamed of With These 5 Apps

We know that screen time can affect our quality of sleep, but if used correctly, your smartphone can actually improve your sleep. Most sleep apps have a variety of ways to improve sleep hygiene and quality, while some help you track your sleep.

Here are the best sleep apps for a good night’s rest.

If you use social media at all, you’ve probably seen adds for Calm. This app is perfect if you need sound to fall asleep. The app features sleep stories, guided meditations, soundscapes and music. Known mostly for their sleep stories read by celebrities (Harry Styles and Kate Winslet, to name a few), Calm caters to both adults and children.

Pros:

Features a sleep timer that turns off the audio after a set amount of time.

It has a daily journal feature where you can track your mood and sleep.

You get your own profile that you can share with friends.

Cons:

Unable to sort the guided meditations by time.

The free trial lasts for 7 days and then all content is locked behind a paywall.

Cost:

After the 7-day free trial, users can either pay $14.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

Sleep Cycle is a sleep tracker, alarm and sleep aid in one app. The thing that sets it apart from competitors is that it records you sleeping and lets you replay through any noises you made while you were asleep.

Pros:

It uses AI to track your sleep and gives a detailed review on sleep quality, time and sounds.

Features a smart alarm that wakes you up slowly while you’re in a light sleep.

It can show you your sleep statistics on a chart to easily track your sleep hygiene over time.

Has a sleep aid so you can fall asleep to audio.

Cons:

Free to download, but asks you to pay when you set up the app.

The app runs during the night, increasing battery drain.

It picks up the movement and sounds of others in the room, including pets.

Cost:

The app can be downloaded for free on the app store, but once set up, users can only trial the app for 7 days before needing to pay $39.99 per year.

Not to be confused with Australia’s Headspace Foundation for mental health, this app is primarily a meditation app. It has a wide variety of guided meditation programs, including for sleep.

Pros:

Can be beneficial for those who are dealing with stress or anxiety outside of their sleep routine.

Features timed Sleepcasts that include soundscapes, sleep music and meditation.

Cons:

Meditation programs can become repetitive.

More expensive than other apps

Cost:

After a 7-day free trial, users will need to pay $19.99 a month. To access the 14-day free trial, users will need to pay the annual fee is of $91.99.

Smiling Mind is another meditation and mindfulness app, but unlike Headspace, it’s completely free. For those that are looking for sound before they fall asleep, Smiling Mind’s guided meditation programs are a great way to wind down before bed.

Pros:

The app is completely free.

Developed by psychologists and educators for use across a variety of settings.

Options for different age groups.

Tracks mindfulness data and features a daily journal.

Cons:

Only features guided meditation, there are no soundscapes or music.

No way to track sleep data.

Cost:

Smiling Mind is completely free, but users can donate via their website if they’d like.

While Spotify is a music app, it features a variety of playlists including soundscapes, guided meditation podcasts, sleep music and sounds with the goal of helping users get to sleep.

Pros:

Spotify is always being updated with new tracks and podcast episodes, so content never gets repetitive.

Cheaper than other paid sleep apps, with a free option available.

Users can create their own playlists tailored to their sleep needs.

Cons:

The free version has ads.

No sleep tracking technology as this is an audio-only app.

Cost:

If users want to upgrade to Spotify Premium, there is a one-month free trial. After the trial ends users will need to pay $11.99 a month.

Let yourself rest and get a good night’s sleep with these apps. From sleep tracking to meditation, there’s something for everyone and every budget.