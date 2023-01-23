The Best Laptops for Studying in 2023

Whether it’s your first year or your fourth, we’ve curated a list of the best tablets and laptops for studying in the year ahead.

Back to school laptops

There are hundreds of laptops available, each in different price ranges and for different uses. Here are our top picks that balance budget and utility.

Best Laptop for Small Budgets

Asus E410 14″ HD Laptop (128GB) [Intel Celeron]

For $479, the lightweight Asus E410 is small enough to fit in most backpacks and bags. It features a full HD display and a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easy in-person collaboration. The trackpad has a built-in number pad for those maths-heavy classes.

Best Laptop for Game Developers

MSI Katana GF66 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (12th Gen Intel i5) [RTX3050]

If you’re studying game or software development, you’re going to need a device that can run some pretty demanding applications. The MSI Katana can confidently run these apps without overheating or slowing down thanks to its Intel 12th Gen i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, making it one of the best laptops for studying.

With these features, the steep price point of $1,999 is worth it for those that need it.

Best Apple MacBook

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 chip, 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD (Space Grey) [2020]

Fans of Apple products will love the powerful yet portable Apple MacBook Air. With 18 hours of battery life and a quiet, fanless design, the classic MacBook is a laptop you can rely on to be there for both your lectures and tutorials.

This is the cheapest MacBook at $1,499. If you’re looking for something more powerful, the new MacBook Pro is currently available for pre-order and starts out at $3,999.

Best Chromebook

Asus Flip CX5 15.6″ FHD Chromebook (256GB) [11th Gen Intel i5]

Unlike other laptops, Chromebooks run Chrome OS, Google’s own operating system. Chrome OS is free, meaning that most Chromebooks are under $1,000.

The Asus Flip features a 15″ HD touchscreen display and an Intel Core i5 processor. For $884, this laptop can do a lot for a low price.

Back to school tablets

If you’re looking for a smaller, sleeker device or something that caters to artists, look no further than a tablet.

Best Tablet for Small Budgets

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 2K 10.6″ 128GB Gen 3 Tablet (Storm Grey)

For $329, the Lenovo Tab M10 uses Android OS and is perfect for both studying and watching Netflix. With the Lenovo Intstant Memo app, users can take notes with both text input and by drawing on the surface with their finger or the Lenovo Precision Pen. It also has front and rear 8MP cameras for online tutorials or meetings.

Best Apple iPad

Apple iPad 64GB Wi-Fi (Blue) [10th Gen]

With all-day battery life, front and back 12MP cameras and Apple Pencil compatibility, the 10th Gen iPad is the perfect device for studying on the go. At $749, it’s cheaper than a MacBook, meaning that Apple fans can enjoy all their favourite cross-connectivity apps with iPhone and Apple Watch.

Best Windows Tablet

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3″ i5 128GB/8GB (Platinum)

Known for its adaptability as both a tablet and a laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro is a powerful device that’s both portable and features high-speed performance, backing up the $1,328 price tag. With 15 hours of battery life, the Microsoft Surface lasts from morning to night for those busy days of studying.

Be sure to let us know in the comments what your favourite tablet or laptop for studying in 2023 is.