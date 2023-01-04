A New Definition of Anti-Virus: ASUS’ New Laptops Won’t Catch COVID

ASUS has been busy. For CES 2023, the company has announced an absolute truck full of laptops, including the two featuring its new ASUS 3D OLED display, which, as the name suggests, is a three-dimensional screen that is similar to VR/AR, just without the need for a headset.

But there’s a whole lot more the laptop maker gave us during its CES 2023 announcement, so let’s dive in.

ASUS CES 2023 laptops

2023 Zenbook

The 2023 Zenbook range comprises four 14 models, five 15 models, five 16 models and two 17 models. The Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED and Pro 14 Duo OLED, and the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED are the four ASUS zeroed in on for CES 2023. The 16X packs Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU and a Next-Gen Intel CPU, the OLED screen is 3.2K with a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll get up to 32GB of DRAM and 2TB of storage. 2x Thunderbold 4 USB-C ports, a Harman/Kardon sound kit and the whole laptop is 16.9mm.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED has a duo panel (second screen on the keyboard), packs an intel H-series CPU and measures 17.9mm. The Pro 14 boasts a dial pad and weighs 1.65 kg, and the 14.5-inch screen boasts a 2.8K display with 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the 14X is the prettier, lightest and thinnest of the bunch, measuring 16.9mm and weighing 1.5kg. The 14X OLED has a bigger screen than its predecessor (14.5-inch up from 14-inch) and refresh rate is now 120Hz vs the 90Hz the 2022 model boasted.

Vivobook Pro 16X

The 2023 Vivobook Pro 16X, featured as part of CES by ASUS, boasts slight improvements over its 2022 brother. One such feature is the addition of Antimicrobial Guard Plus. With a lot of focus these last few years on hygiene, the ASUS 2023 range of laptops will also come with Antimicrobial Guard Plus, which promises to inhibit 99 per cent of COVID-19, flu virus and bacteria. A few of the company’s machines had Antimicrobial Guard last year, but the ‘plus’ obviously means better and more of it, with all 2023 model laptops boasting the anti-virus tech that can now claim protection from more airborne viruses.

With this machine, you’ll get either a 3.2K display, with 120Hz refresh rate or 2.5K display with 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood you’ll find Intel Core HX Series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. It boasts ASUS’ IceCool Pro Thermal Technology’, a tonne of ports, up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It measures 21.9mm and weighs just under 2kg.

The Vivobook Pro 16X is one of the laptops available with ASUS 3D OLED display.

ASUS Chromebooks

It wouldn’t be CES without ASUS unveiling a new batch of Chromebooks for 2023. ASUS spent a lot of time talking in particular about the new Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip being made for cloud gaming, but I’m hesitant to give it the fanfare ASUS would want. The only thing holding Australia back from cloud gaming is the same problem that’s been holding the sector back for the last 20 years — the quality of our domestic internet infrastructure. We just don’t have the internet speeds to handle low-latency streaming in more complex games. While less complex indies work fine via the cloud, admittedly with a small amount of input lag, fast-paced multiplayer shooters and big, open-world adventure games like Elden Ring are still out of the question. I know you didn’t ask, but this is something that needs to be considered before opting for something in Australia marketed as “made for cloud gaming”.

Nevertheless, this thing has some kick-ass specs. Up to 10 hours of battery life, 9ms panel response time, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, 360-degree ErgoLift hinge and a stylus.

Australian pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed for the ASUS CES 2023 drop of laptops.