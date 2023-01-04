ASUS Is Just Casually Dropping Two 3D Laptops That Could Look Better Than VR

ASUS reckons OLED is the best option for viewing any sort of content, so it’s banking on you thinking the same with its 2023 range of laptops. Unveiled at CES 2023, ASUS gave us so many laptops, ones with OLED screens and ones that can help thwart pesky viruses, but it also gave us one that is 3D.

ASUS started going HAM with OLED about two years ago and the company is continuing the trend. ASUS does after all, hold the market share for OLED, so of course it’s going to talk the tech up.

“We’re on a mission to bring beautiful and vibrant OLED displays to everyone,” ASUS director of technical marketing Sascha Krohn said during a briefing ahead of CES.

In 2023, though, ASUS is taking OLED to a whole new level.

“We’re converting them into something resembling a holographic display,” Krohn said.

It’s difficult to convey how it looks, and I’ll absolutely be trying to track one of these down from ASUS while on the ground at CES, but essentially, it “turns the display into a portal of which the virtual world gets projected towards you”. I think the word he’s looking for is ‘immersive’.

“It looks better than any 3D I’ve personally experienced … It’s a bit like putting on an AR or VR headset, but without putting on anything,” Krohn added.

“But you have to really see it to experience it.”

Officially, it’s called ASUS Spatial Vision. But we like ‘ASUS 3D OLED’ better. This ‘magic’ is enabled by a microscopic layer of lenticular-based lenses, which ASUS said combined with precise eye-tracking webcam, can compose 3D scenes “live, on the fly” and match your exact location in front of the laptop.

Once the 3D effect is disabled, the screen will behave like any other standard 120Hz OLED laptop display.

Krohn reckons OLED is the perfect option for this 3D feature, given OLED’s low pixel transition times and contrast capabilities. He said it ends up rendering 3D in a very lifelike, precise, high contrast, colour-accurate way.

While this has obvious applications in fields such as architecture, ASUS reckons it’s perfect for watching movies and gaming, too.

Supported at launch is SteamVR, OpenXR, Unreal Engine, WebXR, Unity, Nvidia CloudXR and Vulkan.

It’ll be available on the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16, which is a 16-inch laptop made for creatives and the Vivobook 16X 3D OLED.

We’ll have more detail on pricing and availability once it becomes available. Same as with the ASUS Vivobook 16X 3D OLED.

Avatar 2 comes out and all of a sudden 3D screens are a thing again….