All the Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Showed Off Today

Today Hasbro lifted the lid on its latest swath of Indiana Jones toys, our second major look at the line after Lucasfilm revealed it was partnering with its Star Wars ally to really get some use out of those Harrison Ford headsculpts. And while there wasn’t much from the new movie shown off, there were a few treasures worthy of belonging in a museum.

Indiana Jones Action Cracking Whip

The stream kicked off with the most obvious roleplay toy Hasbro could do for an Indiana Jones line, of course: a 3-ft long replica of Indy’s trusty weapon, with a snap-and-retract action.

World of Adventure: Indiana Jones

Announced today as well was “World of Adventure,” a kids-focused line akin to Hasbro’s work with the Mission Fleet toys for Star Wars. The series will focus on smaller character packs with accessories and vehicles, and more deluxe sets featuring larger vehicles with play features, alongside limited-articulation, stylised figures. Naturally Indy himself begins the series, with a set based on the opening of Raiders of the Lost Ark, complete with boulder.

World of Adventure: Helena Shaw

World of Adventure gave us a first taste of Dial of Destiny merch with the addition of Helena Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character from the movie.

World of Adventure: Indiana Jones on Horseback

More Indy, this time on horseback, which could be from literally any of the movies but appears to be inspired by Last Crusade, considering the cup he comes with.

World of Adventure: Jürgen Voller With Plane

Back to Dial of Destiny as Mads Mikkelsen’s creepy Nazi baddy Dr. Voller joins the series.

World of Adventure: Indiana Jones With Motorcycle

And lastly for World of Adventure we return to Dr. Jones, once again from Last Crusade, featuring the motorbike with sidecar from the film. No Henry Jones, alas.

Adventures of Indiana Jones Retro Marion

Next up Hasbro took another leaf out of its Star Wars playbook with more toys inspired by the classic Kenner Adventures of Indiana Jones toyline. First up is Marion in her white dress from the climax of Raiders.

Adventures of Indiana Jones Retro Major Toht

Also from Raiders is, of course, Major Toht. No melty face though, beyond how the retro sculpt already looks kinda melty.

Adventures of Indiana Jones Retro German Mechanic

The Raiders love continues with the burly German plane mechanic, who has a spring action play feature in his arms to allow you to loosely approximate his boxing skills. You might need a blender to replicate his death scene, that’s not included.

Adventures of Indiana Jones Retro Belloq

Rounding out the Raiders Retro figures is Rene Belloq, based on his ceremonial outfit from the climax of the film. This Kenner figure was actually a classic mail-away campaign in the original toy line, so it’s nice to see it return in a much easier-to-get fashion.

Adventure Series Indiana Jones (Club Obi Wan)

Next up was the 6-inch, Black Series/Marvel Legends style Adventure Series, jetting right off to Temple of Doom with the opening at Club Obi Wan. Of course, Indy comes with a flaming shish kabob. This Indy will be exclusive to Target in the U.S.

Adventure Series Walter Donovan

Julian Glover’s sinister grail-seeker from The Last Crusade chooses poorly here, as his figure comes with an alternate aged head after he takes the fancy cup he assumes must be the Grail. He’ll be exclusive to Walmart in the U.S.

Adventure Series Professor Jones

Dr. Jones get suited for an adventure in academia with this university look, which comes with a few artifacts to educate his students with — Sir Richard’s shield and his improvised bone-torch from the Venetian catacombs in Last Crusade, and a notepad. Like Donovan, this figure will be exclusive to Walmart.

Adventure Series Pipeline Reveals: Temple of Doom Indiana Jones, Short Round, Hypnotized Indiana Jones

The stream ended with a series of “pipeline reveals” for the future of the 6-inch line. First up from the classic films is a trio of Temple of Doom figures: Indy himself, and judging from the teaser pic his ripped shirt, machete-wielding look from the climax; Short Round; and a “Hypnotized Indiana Jones” based on when Mola Ram forced him to drink the blood of Kali, but is essentially an excuse to have a shirtless Harrison Ford action figure on your desk. No judging here!

Adventure Series Pipeline Reveals: Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones and Helena Shaw

But that’s not all: we did also get confirmation at least that Adventure Series has plans for Dial of Destiny too, with a figure of the older Indy, and one of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena. Presumably, they’ll be out closer to the film’s June 2023 release date.