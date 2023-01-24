Adult Swim Is Done With Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland

Here’s the answer for all the Rick and Morty fans who were wondering what was going to happen to the popular Adult Swim series after it came to light that its co-creator and distinctive voice actor, Justin Roiland, had been charged with felony domestic violence: Roiland is off the show, and for that matter — he’s off Adult Swim, full stop.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang representative Mairie Moore put it very plainly: “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.”

But that doesn’t mean Rick and Morty the series is going anywhere; as the trade points out, “Adult Swim isn’t even halfway through a massive 70-episode order commissioned by the channel in 2018.” Though this wasn’t part of Moore’s statement, THR writes that “Sources say Rick and Morty is set to continue, with Roiland’s voice roles to be re-cast. Co-creator Dan Harmon will now be the sole creator. The show is locked in through season 10.”

The series itself tweeted the following:

So far there’s been no word on the future of Roiland’s many other projects, such as Solar Opposites on Hulu — which also features Roiland in a leading voice role. This is a bombshell, to say the least.