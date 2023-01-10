10 of the Biggest Video Game Adaptations Coming in 2023

I predict 2023 will be the year video game adaptations get good. Narratives based on games have been on a rocky road since the first major film based on a game, 1993’s Super Mario Bros., was released, and there have been way more misses than hits along the way.

But as video games have become an increasingly accepted part of mainstream culture, Hollywood has stopped treating them as afterthoughts and recognised they have the same potential for potent (and potentially profitable) adaptations as movies or comic books. Increasingly, this means more films and TV shows seem to “get it.” They still aren’t all exactly critically adored, but the likes of Detective Pikachu and Werewolves Within showed progress is definitely being made.

What follows are the 10 most high profile video game adaptations to look out for in 2023, both in theatres and on a streaming service near you. Some of them have definite release dates and some are more fluid — it’s hard to know when and whether announced movies and TV shows will actually be released. But all of them promise to continue to improve the genre’s critical rep.

The Last of Us

HBO is kicking off the new year with the release of a live-action series based on zombie apocalypse franchise The Last of Us. The 10-episode adaptation retells the story of the first game, but promises surprises as well. It stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and the show runner is Craig Mazin, creator of HBO’s excellent Chernobyl, so all the pieces are in place. Judging from the trailer, the haunting, post-apocalyptic vibe is on-point too.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Yeah, Dungeons & Dragons is first and foremost a tabletop game, but D&D is video-game-adjacent, given that it inspired every fantasy RPG that has ever been, and has been adapted into more games than I can count. (There was an official D&D video game way back in 1982!) Another interesting gaming connection: One of the evil adversaries is reportedly going to be an intellect devourer, the monster that inspired Half-Life’s headcrabs.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The big-budget animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theatres on April 7. A movie based on Nintendo’s most beloved characters is going to have huge built-in expectations, and fans had lots of opinions on the wisdom (or lack thereof) of casting Chris Pratt in the title role, but I think the trailer looks fantastic. At least it’s not a try at “reimagining” the Mario-verse like 1993’s Super Mario Bros — this is the Mario of the games, no question, and the trailer is peppered with in-game easter eggs and references (I kind of wish they hadn’t spoiled that Mario Kart reveal) — though it does seem to have been “modernised” enough via one-liner humour and celebrity voice cameos to appeal to 40-year-old hardcore Nintendo fan and their 7-year-old nieces alike. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s previous project, Teen Titans Go to the Movies, managed to walk a similarly thin line, so I have high hopes for this one.

Gran Turismo

It’s a bit of a stretch to say Gran Turismo is “based on” the driving game series. It’s actually based on the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player who tries to make the leap to actual auto-racing. It’s a classic fish-out-water cinematic scenario, and director Neil Blomkamp has made some excellent movies (District 9, Elysium), so this is one to watch out for.

The Witcher: Season 3

The third season of The Witcher, subtitled “Blood Origin,” is planned for release in winter of 2023, and will be the last starring Henry Cavill as the title character, aka Geralt of Rivia. Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger as Geralt, his soulmate Yennefer, and his almost-daughter Ciri were beset by enemies on all sides. Season 3 will pick up from there, with Ciri pursued by monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent while Geralt and Yennefer work to protect her and harness her overwhelming magical power. In short: This show is the best of both swords and sorcery.

Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2

Netflix has announced a second season for the animated series set in the universe of League of Legends, but few details beyond a release window of “after 2022” have been revealed. Since the first season came out in 2021, it’s past due, so here’s hoping we’ll see the return of Vi and Jinx in 2023. If you haven’t watched season 1 because you’re not well versed in the LoL world, don’t worry: It’s appealing to both hardcore fans and casuals alike.

Halo: Season 2

Paramount+’s Halo has been picked up for another season. The majority of season one’s cast is expected to return, including Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and filming reportedly began in September 2022 in Iceland, though the streamer hasn’t said when exactly it will premiere the further adventures of Master Chief and crew. But since the series is among the most successful original Paramount+ streaming shows ever, my guess is “as soon as possible.” Season one faced some fiery disapproval from some fans who saw it as untrue to the game franchise, so it will be interesting if season 2 changes course or sticks with the series’ original vision.

Borderlands

Directed by horror-meister Eli Roth and based on Gearbox’s over-the-top shooter, Borderlands is a science-fiction-action-comedy movie that was originally announced in 2015. Since then, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis have all signed on to star. Filming wrapped in 2021, and the movie was screened for test audiences in November 2022. All that’s missing now is a release date.

Twisted Metal

The idea of a live-action half-hour comedy series based on Twisted Metal is completely weird and awesome. In the upcoming series, a milkman with amnesia must deliver a package, but this is Twisted Metal, so he’ll have to survive an endless onslaught of post apocalyptic vehicles to do it, including, of course, everyone’s favourite over-the-top murder clown, Sweet Tooth (and his killer ice cream truck). Production reportedly wrapped in late August of 2022, so I have my fingers crossed for a 2023 release.

Bioshock

After a long time in “development hell,” the Bioshock movie was announced as a Netflix property in February 2022, with Vertigo Entertainment and game company Take-Two producing. I Am Legend and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay director Francis Lawrence is slated to direct, and said he wants the film to remain true to the games — a tall order given their ambition. With a project this big, 2023 might be too soon to expect a release, but I’m hoping anyway.