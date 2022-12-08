Wonder Woman 3 May Be Dead, and the Snyderverse Could Die With It

When Warner Bros. hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to reimagine the DC Universe, everyone expected changes. But no one could have expected that one of the studio’s surefire heroes, Wonder Woman, would come under the axe. That is, apparently what has happened though as Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled and it might be the writing on the wall for all the characters created by DC filmmaker Zack Snyder

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, revealing that Jenkins recently submitted a treatment she co-wrote with Geoff Johns for the sequel but was told that the project didn’t fit in with the still-being-determined plans for the franchise. That’s not to say there couldn’t be a pivot but “no decision has been made about next steps” according to the trade.

But those next steps? Oh wow. According to the report, Gunn and Safran are considering a phase-out of all characters linked to the original Justice League film. That includes Wonder Woman, hence this news, but also Henry Cavill’s Superman – who was just introduced – as well as The Flash and Aquaman, both of whom have fully shot movies ready for release in 2023.

