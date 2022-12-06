The News Of Tomorrow, Today

We See These Avatar: The Way of Water Reactions

Sabina Graves

Screenshot: 20th Century Studios

The premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 feature Avatar, kicking off the director’s planned franchise run with more films to expand the world of Pandora. So what did critics and early audiences think?

The first Na’vi tale fuelled a fervent fandom, detailed cosplay, a popular Disney Parks land, and Cameron’s intent to shoot its four sequels nearly all back to back. There’s never been a more ambitious endeavour or anything to stop Cameron, whose always manages to unleash the next big thing in cinematic experiences. On December 16, fans will make the choice to return to Pandora — even if just to find out how Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang have returned alongside Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Or to experience that sweet, sweet Dolby 3D tech that at D23 Expo 2022 felt like a new way to experience movies in ways you can’t at home.

Here are the first reactions from the premiere and screenings that took place in advance of the film’s release.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what's next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

