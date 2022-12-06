We See These Avatar: The Way of Water Reactions

The premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 feature Avatar, kicking off the director’s planned franchise run with more films to expand the world of Pandora. So what did critics and early audiences think?

The first Na’vi tale fuelled a fervent fandom, detailed cosplay, a popular Disney Parks land, and Cameron’s intent to shoot its four sequels nearly all back to back. There’s never been a more ambitious endeavour or anything to stop Cameron, whose always manages to unleash the next big thing in cinematic experiences. On December 16, fans will make the choice to return to Pandora — even if just to find out how Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang have returned alongside Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Or to experience that sweet, sweet Dolby 3D tech that at D23 Expo 2022 felt like a new way to experience movies in ways you can’t at home.

Here are the first reactions from the premiere and screenings that took place in advance of the film’s release.

I’m almost convinced James Cameron shot #AvatarTheWayOfWater on another planet. The film is absolutely stunning and immersive. It’s long but I was completely engaged all the way through. Much like #avatar 13 years ago, this film is a cinematic achievement and a must see event! pic.twitter.com/2WFlJzmbeI — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming.



Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it. pic.twitter.com/0Wxxc8ZC9L — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022

Never bet against @JimCameron. His #AvatarTheWayOfWater surpasses the original on every level. Incredible visuals, but a much more emotional connection to the characters and story. The final hour is Cameron flexing every muscle, reminding blockbuster filmmakers how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/C7lpBs6y5U — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

https://twitter.com/a/status/1600259717221056514Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.