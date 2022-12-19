Watch Tom Cruise Repeatedly Try to Kill Himself for Mission: Impossible 7

At this point, Tom Cruise is well known for doing as many of his own stunts as possible, no matter how dangerous they are or needless they seem to be. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive learning how much work and care goes into these stunts/keeping Cruise alive, as this behind-the-scenes look at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning reveals, as the actor repeatedly drives a motorcycle off a giant cliff, and then turns it into a base-jump.

So, when I first saw this video, I immediately thought of the opening scene of GoldenEye, in which James Bond not only drives a motorcycle off a cliff, but free falls to catch up and enter a plummeting aeroplane. It sounds much more impressive than just pulling a parachute, but then I watched it again and realised the special effects were perhaps not as impressive as I recalled. Certainly, Pierce Brosnan never did any of this madness:

Why does Tom Cruise constantly endanger himself for these Mission: Impossible movies when all of this could be so easily replicated with special effects? Well, because he’s a crazy person, but also because it’s great publicity. I sure as hell am more interested in watching Dead Reckoning when it premieres July 14 after seeing Cruise do all this nonsense.

[Via Variety]

