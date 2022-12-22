Updates From Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and More

New footage from HBO Max’s 2023 slate teases The Last of Us and more. The next Alien film gets an intriguing code name. Megan Fox has joined S.K. Dale’s new sci-fi thriller. Plus, more teases for Henry Cavill’s final season on The Witcher. Spoilers now!

Subservience

Deadline reports Megan Fox and Michele Morrone are attached to star in Subservience, a new sci-fi thriller from Till Death director, S.K. Dale. Based on a script by Will Honley (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) and April Maguire (Lost Girls), the story follows “a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly.”

Fede Alvarez’s Alien

According to ProductionList.com, Fede Alvarez’s Alien begins filming on February 6, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary under the title Alien: Romulus.

Renfield

Renfield has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “bloody violence, some gore, language throughout, and some drug use.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The DCU

Responding to a fan on Mastodon asking if we can expect synergy between DC’s film output and its comics, Gunn stated he was “already working on” such a project with his “friend Jim Lee.” [Comic Book]

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder recently posted an unfinished still from Rebel Moon to his Vero account.

Zack Snyder has shared an unfinished still from ‘REBEL MOON’. pic.twitter.com/K2KM4vqZZf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 21, 2022

Cocaine Bear

Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear comes to life on a new motion poster.

Megalopolis

Elsewhere, set photos of Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis have surfaced online.

aubrey plaza on the set of megalopolis pic.twitter.com/rAskW13405 — aubrey plaza daily (@archiveplaza) December 19, 2022

Milena Canonero costumes from the set of Megalopolis… pic.twitter.com/dfvnUSZdCb — jamie stuart (@MutinyCo) December 20, 2022

aubrey plaza and adam driver filming megalopolis ahhhh pic.twitter.com/vLGcJKefkm — bethany 🎄 (@fiImgal) December 19, 2022

Blood

A boy begins to display vampiric tendencies after he’s bitten by the family dog in the trailer for Brad Anderson’s latest horror movie, Blood.

The Witcher

Entertainment Weekly reports the first episode of The Witcher’s third season is titled “Shaerrawedd” and follows Geralt and Ciri in the titular ruins from the novel Blood of Elves.

True Detective: Night Country

Finally, a trailer for HBO Max’s 2023 programming roster includes our first look at Jodie Foster in the new season of True Detective.

