Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Rolls Out With Its First Trailer

It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen — but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.

Adapting the popular Beast Wars section of the toy/cartoon franchise, Rise of the Beasts is a 1990s period film set between the events of Bumblebee and the Michael Bay films. It’s directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Respectively, they play Noah, an ex-military father figure to his little brother who is skilled with electronics, and Elena, an artefact researcher who works in a museum. And then there are all the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, Predacons, and even Terrorcons. Here’s your first look.

Yup, that’s a Transformers movie. Sceptical humans, an abundance of robots in disguise, and all of your favourites including Optimus Prime (with a very G1-inspired new look that we’re loving) and Camaro Bumblebee. But, of course, the highlights here are the titular beasts, the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. They’re all over the trailer with some really beautiful, powerful designs. It really looks like the team is doing Beast Wars right.

Throw in some Notorious B.I.G. music, a little Arcee cameo at the end, and you have the makings of a Transformers movie fans have been waiting for since 2007. One that has all that big robot action we watch, but with real heart throughout, just like the original.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming to theatres June 9, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.