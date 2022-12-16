The Barbie Trailer Goes Full Kubrick and We’re Here For It

Did you have the first trailer for a Barbie movie parodying 2001: A Space Odyssey on your Bingo card? If so, you’re a winner, because that’s exactly what you’re about to see.

The first teaser trailer for Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is here and it makes things very, very clear that whatever this movie is, it’s not going to be all Dream Houses, sports cars and Ken dolls. Though, there are definitely Dream Houses, sports cars and Ken dolls in this short teaser. There’s just also a subversive tease about the nature of consumerism and the evolution of a whole aisle in the toy store. Check it out.

I’m not sure what I like more about this trailer. Barbie as the monolith, the smash cut of the flying doll into a logo, or the young girl smashing her toys with her old dated doll. It’s all just so damned weird and funny. We wonder if any of that first part of the trailer is in the movie or if it was shot just for this teaser.

Because the second half of the trailer is, obviously, from the movie. And it’s as bright and poppy and pink as you’d expect from a Barbie movie. But coming off the back of that 2001 parody, you really have to imagine writer-director Greta Gerwig is swinging for the fences here. And we can’t wait.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay by she and Noah Baumbach, stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. It’s in theatres July 21, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.