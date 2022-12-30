‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Start the New Year Right With These Movie Moments

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 31 mins ago: December 30, 2022 at 3:02 pm -
Filed to:2021
Image: Disney/Marvel

Finally, New Year’s Eve is one we can spend with friends and family. But if you’re anything like us, you probably don’t want to.

Let’s comfortably settle in for a cozy night without any judgement or shame. Meaning that if you’d like to ring in the new year by watching one of your favourite films; you can very easily do that.

Now, every year, you’ll see folks on the Internet sharing their suggestions of which film to watch at what time in order to synchronise the NYE countdown with an epic scene. This year is no different, and I’ve gone and found a few of the best options out there for you.

Here they are:

Celebrate the new year with Tony Stark:

If you’d like to kick off 2023 as Tony Stark celebrates his own new year in Iron Man 3, you’ll want to start the film at 11:55:50 pm.

Start 2023 with Logan getting punched:

If you’re a Wolverine fan, consider popping Logan on at 10:20:31 pm so you can see Laura punch Logan in the face at midnight.

Party with Batman:

Wanna hear ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ at midnight? Then start The Lego Batman Movie at 10:34:58pm on New Year’s Eve.

Farewell 2020 as Tony Stark takes out Thanos:

According to Twitter, if you start Avengers: Endgame at 9:29:30pm tomorrow night, you’ll see Tony Stark snap his fingers as the new year kicks off.

Get serenaded by SpongeBob:

If you start The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at 10:47:48pm tomorrow night, you’ll be treated to SpongeBob belting out ‘I’m A Goofy Goober’ at midnight.

Time travel with Back to the Future:

Wanna jump forward in time with Marty? Pop Back to the Future on at 10:19:08pm to see him travel from 1955 to 1985 at midnight.

NYE with a side of aliens:

Start watching Mars Attacks at 11:06:23pm tomorrow night to see the Martian Ambassador annihilate congress as 2023 rolls in.

Happy watching, and here’s hoping 2023 is kind!

This article has been updated since it was first published

