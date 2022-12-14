Patty Jenkins Clears Up Wonder Woman 3 and Rogue Squadron Rumours

Patty Jenkins has been in the news a lot the last few months. First with the removal of her Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, from Disney’s schedule and then the even more shocking news that Wonder Woman 3 had been cancelled by DC.

Various reports came out about how and why the film was cancelled but no one had heard from Jenkins. Until now. The director took to her Twitter to state she tried everything in her power to move Wonder Woman 3 forward and that she’s still actively developing her Star Wars pilot movie, Rogue Squadron.

