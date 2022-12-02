Netflix Cancels The Midnight Club Hours After Creator Moves to Amazon

The horrors stalking the terminally ill, teenage patients living at Brightcliffe Hospice can’t compare to the horror of a streaming network scorned. Mere hours after it was announced yesterday that Midnight Club creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy would be exiting their deal at Netflix and instead entering a deal with Amazon to create TV content for Prime Video, Netflix announced the horror series would be cancelled after its first season.

While it doesn’t seem like a coincidence — seriously, the cancelation came six hours after Flanagan’s Amazon deal — there was never any indication that The Midnight Club, based on the works of prolific YA horror author Christopher Pike, was necessarily going to get a second season (although nor did we have reason to believe it was on the chopping block). And despite horror mega-creator Flanagan’s departure, he still has one more project coming to Netflix — for now — with a limited series retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Production on the series finished filming back in July, so unless Netflix is feeling particularly miffed at Flanagan’s departure, it’ll presumably still air sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, fans of The Midnight Club might be somewhat sated, as Flagan has revealed what would have happened in season two, along with the answers to season one’s unresolved mysteries here:

I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, but as promised, here are the answers to the unresolved mysteries of season 1 (along with our plans for season 2) https://t.co/GtNNVkgTX5 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 2, 2022

I wish more creators would be this thoughtful to their fans!

