Kit Harrington Says Jon Snow is Having a Really Bad Time, Actually

Snow, the working title of the Jon Snow-centered Game of Thrones spin-off coming from HBO, is already getting a lot of attention. George R.R. Martin confirmed on his blog that the series was happening in June 2022, saying that it was star Kit Harrington himself that brought the idea to him. Over the weekend, at the Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles, Harrington remained pretty tight-lipped about the details of the spinoff, which has not yet started production, but he did talk a lot about his character’s mindset at the end of the 2019 finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be,” Harrington explained. “He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse… He’s got to go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”

It’s not entirely what fans wanted to hear, but considering that everything about Game of Thrones is kept as secret as possible until the very last minute, it’s not a total surprise that Harrington is playing his character’s cards close to his chest. “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show… we wanted some kind of little smile that things are ok. He’s not ok.” Harrington said.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.