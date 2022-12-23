A Sneak Peek At JB Hi-Fi’s 2022 Boxing Day Sales

Exciting news for our sale-loving Lifehacker readers: Boxing Day sales are just around the corner. So, if you missed out on that Dyson you so desperately wanted, or you realised that shit, you actually really do need a new TV – this is the time to get organised, people. We’ll have a list of Boxing Day sales ready for you on the site soon, but before that we’ve learned some things about JB Hi-Fi’s upcoming deals.

While Christmas sales are still very much running over at the tech retailer, the folks over at Press Start pointed out that an OzBargain post has led to JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day catalogue leaking early.

JB’s Boxing Day deals will take place online and in-store from December 26. Here are some of the highlights.

The best Boxing Day deals from JB Hi-Fi’s sale

Boxing Day computer deals:

HP 15-inch Notebook – $796 ($603 off)

Lenovo 14-inch Ideapad Slim 3 Notebook – $888 ($511 off)

ASUS 15-inch Gaming Notebook – $1577 ($522 off)

Microsoft 14-inch Surface Studio – $2749 ($400 off)

10% off Apple Mac Computers

25% off HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS Computers

25% off Victus, Dell, Lenovo, Alienware, ASUS Gaming Computers

Boxing Day TV deals:

Samsung 85-inch 4K QLED Smart TV – $2745 ($1250 off)

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $2885 ($1610 off)

Sony 85-inch 4K Google LED TV – $3995 ($1000 off)

Hisense 85-inch 4K LED Smart TV – $1685 ($610 off)

LG 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV – $2444 ($1251 off)

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Smart Projector – $888

JBL Bar 5.0 Channel Multibeam Soundbar – $394 ($85 off)

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar Gen 2 – $543 ($156 off)

25% LG, BENQ Projectors

30% off Movies and TV shows on BluRay, DVD and 4K

Boxing Day Mobile deals:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – $1549 ($300 off)

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 128GB – $599 ($200 off)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB – $1049 ($250 off)

Boxing day Audio deals:

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 – $394 ($51 off)

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds – $179 ($120 off)

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $149 ($50 off)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $124 ($125 off)

Boxing Day Fitness Deals:

Garmin Forerunner 245 Sportswatch – $329 ($250 off)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker – $74 ($75 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – $299 ($100 off)

Boxing day Smart Home deals:

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa (2nd Gen) – $59 ($60 off)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $19 ($40 off)

Google Nest Hub Max – $299

20% off tp-link, eve, Yale, Arlo, Uniden, D-Link, Swann Security

20% off Smart Lighting

Boxing Day Home deals:

Dyson Purifier Cool Tower fan – $599 ($250 off)

Eufy RoboVac G35+ – $499 ($500 off)

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute – $1199 ($200 off)

Dyson V7 Advanced – $399

Sunbeam Compact Barista – $199 ($70 off)

Tefal Easy Fry Deluxe 5.6L Air Fryer – $179 ($220 off)

Nutribullet 900 Watt Mega Pack – $99

Boxing Day Gaming Deals:

Nintendo Switch OLED – $489

Xbox Wireless Controller – $69 ($20 off)

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – $74 ($75 off)

Sony INZONE Wireles Gaming Headset – $199 ($70 off)

FIFA 23 (PS5) – $49

PGA23 (PS5) – $49

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $49

Sonic Frontiers (Switch) – $59

Need For Speed Unbound (PS5) – $59

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (Switch) – $64

Gotham Knights (PS5) – $59

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (Ps5/PS4/XSX) – $89

35% off Logitech Gaming Accessories

10% off Nintendo E-Shop Cards

No doubt we’ll have more updates to come on this one as the day gets closer, so keep a keen eye out if you want to bag more from JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day sales. We certainly will be.