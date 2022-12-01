Indiana Jones 5’s First Trailer Is Finally Here, and So’s Its Title

After literally years of delays, the first trailer for the new Indiana Jones film is finally here. It’s called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is officially revealed in the trailer, giving us a better idea of just what the heck would get Dr. Jones (Harrison Ford) back into another adventure.

Of note is this is the first Indiana Jones film not helmed by Steven Spielberg. He’s a producer now with the more than capable James Mangold (Copland, Logan) taking the director’s chair. And Mangold’s not only got Ford back in the fedora, and John Williams back writing the music, but new characters played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and more. As well as a few familiar faces. Check out the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 here.

Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/GNKemfnBN2 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022

You aren’t seeing things. That was a digitally de-aged Indy in there. “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it,” Ford said recently. “It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works. Doesn’t make me want to be young, though. I’m glad to have earned my age.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set for release June 30, 2023. That’s about four years after its initial release date, which was set even years before that. At least it was a shorter wait from Crystal Skull to this (15 years) than it was between Last Crusade and Crystal Skull (that was 19 years). But will it be worth the wait? We’ll find out in a few months.

