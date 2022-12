Here Are the 128 Songs That Reached Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ This Year

Spotify is one of the premiere music services of the 21st century, and modern music consumption favours streaming over nearly all formats. In 2021, Spotify unveiled the Billions Club, which consists of every song that has accrued at least one billion streams on the platform since their respective date of upload. So far, the Billions Club is home to 333 songs, with 128 added in 2022 so far. There were major hits from singer-songwriters like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande, classics like “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and “Back in Black” by AC/DC, as well as viral ear-worms like “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Beggin’” by Måneskin.

As be begin to close out 2022, here is a comprehensive list of every single song that has graced the Spotify Billions Club in 2022 alone. Each entry includes the date the song was added to the playlist as well as the date the song was originally released, though it could be added to Spotify much later on. Likewise, some songs on this list were released as individual singles prior to the release of their respective album, while others were not (“Needed Me” by Rihanna was released as a single on March 30, 2016 while its album Anti was released on January 28, 2016). The release dates of these songs indicate when they were first brought into the world.

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Date released: December 2, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: January 1, 2022

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Date released: November 13, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: January 10, 2022

Eminem – “Without Me”

Date released: May 15, 2002

Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Date released: April 9, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Date released: January 13, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022

Coldplay – “Viva la Vida”

Date released: June 12, 2008 on Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends

Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”

Date released: March 19, 2021 on Justice

Date added to Billions Club: January 28, 2022

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Date released: July 23, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: January 31, 2022

Maroon 5 ft. SZA – “What Lovers Do”

Date released: August 30, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: January 31, 2022

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Date released: November 13, 2015 on Know-It-All

Date added to Billions Club: February 5, 2022

The White Stripes – “Seven Nation Army”

Date released: February 17, 2003

Date added to Billions Club: February 8, 2022

Martin Garrix ft. Dua Lipa – “Scared to Be Lonely”

Date released: January 27, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: February 14, 2022

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Date released: July 2, 2013 on Despicable Me 2: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Date added to Billions Club: February 15, 2022

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj – “Bang Bang”

Date released: July 28, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: February 17, 2022

Rihanna – “Needed Me”

Date released: January 28, 2016 on Anti

Date added to Billions Club: February 23, 2022

XXXTENTACION – “Look At Me!”

Date released: December 30, 2015

Date added to Billions Club: February 24, 2022

Lil Mosey – “Blueberry Faygo”

Date released: November 8, 2019 on Certified Hitmaker

Date added to Billions Club: February 28, 2022

Eagles – “Hotel California” (2013 Remaster)

Date released: December 8, 2976 on Hotel California

Date added to Billions Club: February 28, 2022

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Date released: March 3, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: February 28, 2022

Avicii – “The Nights”

Date released: December 1, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: March 1, 2022

Axwell / Ingrosso – “More Than You Know”

Date released: May 27, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: March 3, 2022

Regard – “Ride It”

Date released: July 26, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: March 3, 2022

Earth, Wind, & Fire – “September”

Date released: November 18, 2978

Date added to Billions Club: March 7, 2022

Khalid – “Better”

Date released: September 14, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: March 7, 2022

Cardi B (ft. Megan Thee Stallion) – “WAP”

Date released: August 7, 2020

Date added to Billions Club: March 14, 2022

Linkin Park – “Numb”

Date released: March 25, 2003 on Meteora

Date added to Billions Club: March 18, 2022

Calvin Harris – “Summer”

Date released: March 14, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: March 20, 2022

Bruno Mars – “Locked out of Heaven”

Date released: October 1, 2012

Date added to Billions Club: March 20, 2022

Juice WRLD – “All Girls Are The Same”

Date released: April 13, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: March 22, 2022

Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”

Date released: April 16, 2012

Date added to Billions Club: March 25, 2022

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Date released: July 25, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: March 31, 2022

MAGIC! – “Rude”

Date released: October 11, 2013

Date added to Billions Club: April 4, 2022

Train – “Hey, Soul Sister”

Date released: August 11, 2009

Date added to Billions Club: April 4, 2022

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Date released: April 7, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: April 7, 2022

Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne – “Rather Be”

Date released: December 5, 2013

Date added to Billions Club: April 7, 2022

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver, NAV – “Lemonade”

Date released: August 14, 2020

Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022

Alec Benjamin – “Let Me Down Slowly”

Date released: November 16, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022

Drake – “Nice For What”

Date released: April 6, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Date released: January 11, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022

Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”

Date released: July 17, 2015 on Currents

Date added to Billions Club: April 12, 2022

Kendrick & SZA – “All The Stars”

Date released: Junary 4, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: April 20, 2022

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Date released: March 20, 2020 on After Hours

Date added to Billions Club: April 21, 2022

blackbear – “hot girl bummer”

Date released: August 23, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: April 25, 2022

AC/DC – “Back In Black”

Date released: July 25, 1980 on Back in Black

Date added to Billions Club: April 27, 2022

Måneskin – “Beggin’”

Date released: December 8, 2017

Dataeadded to Billions Club: April 30, 2022

J. Cole – “No Role Modelz”

Date released: December 9, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: May 5, 2022

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Date released: May 20, 2016

Date added to Billions Club: May 6, 2022

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa ft. Bruno Mars – “Young, Wild & Free”

Date released: October 11, 2011

Date added to Billions Club: May 9, 2022

Lord Huron – “The Night We Met”

Date released: April 7, 2015 on Strange Trails

Date added to Billions Club: May 16, 2022

Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Date released: October 31, 2017 on Without Warning

Date added to Billions Club: May 16, 2022

Maroon 5 – “She Will Be Loved”

Date released: June 25, 2002 on Songs About Jane

Date added to Billions Club: May 19, 2022

Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Callaíta”

Date released: May 31, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: May 23, 2022

Shawn Mendes – “Mercy”

Date released: September 23, 2016 on Illuminate

Date added to Billions Club: May 23, 2022

Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean – “Hips Don’t Lie”

Date released: 28 November 2005 on Oral Fixation, Vol. 2

Date added to Billions Club: June 1, 2022

Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

Date released: May 22, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: June 6, 2022

Pedro Capó & Farruko – “Calma – Remix”

Date released: October 5, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: June 8, 2022

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Date released: July 11, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: June 8, 2022

Pitbull ft. Kesha – “Timber”

Date released: October 7, 2013

Date added to Billions Club: June 13, 2022

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “LA CANCIÓN”

Date released: June 28, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: June 13, 2022

Fleetwood Mac – “Dreams” (2004 Remaster)

Date released: February 4, 1977

Date added to Billions Club: June 27, 2022

AC/DC – “Highway to Hell”

Date released: July 27, 1979

Date added to Billions Club: June 28, 2022

Eminem – “The Real Slim Shady”

Date released: April 18, 2000

Date added to Billions Club: June 30, 2022

Travis Scott – “BUTTERFLY EFFECT”

Date released: May 15, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: July 4, 2022

Juice WRLD – “Robbery”

Date released: February 13, 2019

Data added to Billions Club: July 4, 2022

Maroon 5 – “Maps”

Date released: June 16, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: July 4, 2022

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Date released: October 23, 2020

Date added to Billions Club: July 6, 2022

Eminem & Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie”

Date released: June 18, 2010

Date added to Billions Club: July 13, 2022

Milky Chance – “Stolen Dance”

Date released: April 5, 2013

Date added to Billions Club: July 13, 2022

Elton John, Dua Lipa & PNAU – “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Date released: August 13, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: July 13, 2022

Coldplay – “Fix You”

Date released: June 6, 2005 on X&Y

Date added to Billions Club: July 15, 2022

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

Date released: July 5, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: July 19, 2022

The Script ft. will.i.am – “Hall of Fame”

Date released: August 20, 2012

Date added to Billions Club: July 25, 2022

Bon Jovi – “Livin’ On A Prayer”

Date released: August 18, 1986 on Slippery When Wet

Date added to Billions Club: July 25, 2022

The Weeknd – “Call Out My Name”

Date released: March 30, 2018 on My Dear Melancholy, EP

Date added to Billions Club: July 27, 2022

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Date released: April 1, 2022

Date added to Billions Club: July 28, 2022

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Date released: September 12, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: August 8, 2022

Avicii – “Waiting For Love”

Date released: May 22, 2015

Date added to Billions Club: August 8, 2022

Farruko – “Pepas”

Date released: June 24, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: August 9, 2022

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Date released: October 15, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: August 12, 2022

The Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”

Date released: March 31, 1998 on City of Angels: Music from the Motion Picture

Date added to Billions Club: August 15, 2022

Robin Schulz ft. Francesco Yates – “Sugar”

Date released: July 17, 2015

Date added to Billions Club: August 15, 2022

Miley Cyrus – “Party in the U.S.A.”

Date released: August 4, 2009

Date added to Billions Club: August 29, 2022

Coolio & L.V. – “Gangsta’s Paradise”

Date released: August 1, 1995

Date added to Billions Club: August 29, 2022

Tom Odell – “Another Love”

Date released: October 15, 2012

Date added to Billions Club: August 29, 2022

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Date released: November 7, 2019 on Hot Pink

Date added to Billions Club: September 1, 2022

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Date released: June 25, 2021 on Planet Her

Date added to Billions Club: September 1, 2022

Backstreet Boys – “I Want It That Way”

Date released: April 12, 1999

Date added to Billions Club: September 5, 2022

Ariana Grande – “One Last Time”

Date released: August 25, 2014 on My Everything

Date added to Billions Club: September 5, 2022

Masked Wolf – “Astronaut in the Ocean”

Date released: June 7, 2019 (re-released in January 6, 2021)

Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022

MKTO – “Classic”

Date released: June 20, 2013

Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022

The Chainsmokers – “Paris”

Date released: January 13, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022

AC/DC – “Thunderstruck”

Date released: September 10, 1990

Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, KAROL G, J Balvin, & Ozuna – “China”

Date released: July 19, 2019

Date added to Billions Club: September 16, 2022

Tate McRae – “you broke me first”

Date released: April 17, 2020

Date added to Billions Club: September 16, 2022

Maluma – “Hawái”

Date released: July 29, 2020

Date added to Billions Club: September 19, 2022

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg – “Still D.R.E.”

Date released: November 2, 1999

Date added to Billions Club: – September 25, 2022

Radiohead – “Creep”

Date released: September 21, 1992

Date added to Billions Club: September 25, 2022

Bad Bunny – “Yonaguni”

Date released: June 4, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: September 27, 2022

Red Hot Chilli Pepper – “Under the Bridge”

Date released: September 24, 2991 on Blood Sugar Sex Magik

Date added to Billions Club: September 27, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo – “deja vu”

Date released: April 1, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: September 29, 2022

Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, Bad Bunny, Darell, Ozuna, & Nicky Jam – “Te Boté – Remix”

Date released: April 13, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: September 29, 2022

Don Omar & Lucenzo – “Danza Kuduro”

Date released: August 15, 2010

Date added to Billions Club: October 3, 2022

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Date released: January 17, 2020 on Music to Be Murdered By

Date added to Billions Club: October 10, 2022

Future ft. Drake – “Life is Good”

Date released: January 10, 2020

Date added to Billions Club: October 11, 2022

BTS – “Butter”

Date released: May 21, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: October 13, 2022

James Bay – “Let It Go”

Date released: May 3, 2014 on Let It Go EP

Date added to Billions Club: October 13, 2022

Conan Grey – “Heather”

Date released: March 20, 2020 on Kid Krow

Date added to Billions Club: October 13, 2022

WALK THE MOON – “Shut Up and Dance”

Date released: September 10, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: October 14, 2022

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – “Californication”

Date released: June 8, 1999 on Californication

Date added to Billions Club: October 14, 2022

Katy Perry & Juicy J – “Dark Horse”

Date released: October 18, 2013 on Prism

Date added to Billions Club: October 27, 2022

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Date released: September 10, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: November 7, 2022

Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Sweet Home Alabama”

Date released: April 15, 1974 on Second Helping

Date added to Billions Club: November 7, 2022

Coldplay – “Hymn for the Weekend”

Date released: December 4, 2015 on A Head Full of Dreams

Date added to Billions Club: November 11, 2022

Kings of Leon – “Sex on Fire”

Date released: September 5, 2008

Date added to Billions Club: November 11, 2022

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Date released: May 20, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: November 14, 2022

Snow Patrol – “Chasing Cars”

Date released: May 1, 2006 on Eyes Open

Date added to Billions Club: November 15, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

Date released: May 21, 2021

Date added to Billions Club: November 16, 2022

The Weeknd – “Die For You”

Date released: November 25, 2016

Date added to Billions Club: November 16, 2022

XXXTENTACION – “Hope”

Date released: February 21, 2018

Date added to Billions Club: November 21, 2022

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

Date released: November 10, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022

Arctic Monkeys – “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

Date released: August 11, 2013

Date added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022

Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”

Date released: May 9, 2005

Date added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022

Rihanna & Jay-Z – “Umbrella”

Date released: March 29, 2007

Data added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022

Maroon 5 – “Animals”

Date released: August 5, 2014

Date added to Billions Club: December 5, 2022

Joel Corry ft. MNEK – “Head & Heart”

Date released: July 3, 2020

Date added to Billions Club: December 9, 2022

Swalla ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Swalla”

Date released: February 24, 2017

Date added to Billions Club: December 9, 2022

Rihanna – “Love on the Brain”

Date released: January 28, 2016 on Anti

Date added to Billions Club: December 12, 2022

Wham! – “Last Christmas”

Date released: December 3, 1984

Date added to Billions Club: December 12, 2022