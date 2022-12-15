Henry Cavill’s Superman Return Has Been Cancelled

Remember that big Henry Cavill Superman comeback we were all ready for? The one teased at the end of Black Adam and then confirmed by Cavill himself? Well, It’s not happening.

Cavill revealed on Instagram that he just met with DC Films’ bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran who told him he’s not part of their plans. Here’s the full statement.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

