Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s First Trailer Is Big on Rocket

To get to the end, you must go back to the beginning. That’s what writer-director James Gunn has been saying about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final film in his time with the Marvel heroes, which will finally reveal where and how Rocket Raccoon came to be.

You get a little of that in this first trailer for the May 5 release, which brings back all the original stars, and a few new ones too. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn make up the current Guardians (along with the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, of course). And after dying, travelling back through time, and now once again existing, Zoe Saldaña is back as well. Will Poulter joins the story as the much-anticipated Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova is the voice of Cosmo, and, well, check out the trailer to see the rest.

Next year will serve fans a sandwich of theatrical MCU films and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the meat. It starts with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, moves on to Guardians 3 in May, and then The Marvels on July 28. All three should be fun but you just look at Guardians, especially after this trailer, as something special. Gunn completing his trilogy of films, really putting his stamp on not just these characters, but the MCU. The fact it’s going to bring together Rocket’s story while also introducing Adam Warlock, leaving more space for the universe to go. There’s just so much potential here. We’re very excited, what about you?

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will kick off the summer movie season on May 5, 2023.

