Google Chrome’s New Update Will Let You Have More Tabs Open Without Freezing Up

Google has released an update for Chrome that will make it less hungry for your computer’s RAM and battery life.

Two new Chrome settings allow the desktop browser to use up to 40 per cent (and 10GB) less memory, so tabs can keep running smoothly and battery life isn’t eaten away.

Google Chrome is notorious for being a memory hog. Although it’s the most popular browser in the world, people often gravitate away from it because it just chews into a computer’s RAM. If you’ve ever noticed Chrome getting slow after having too many open, then you’re probably familiar with what I’m talking about.

But Google is trying to quell Chrome’s appetite, and with the new update, features have been introduced that keep RAM and battery consumption at bay.

The first new feature is Memory Saver, and we’ll give you three guesses as to what it does.

“Memory Saver mode frees up memory from tabs you aren’t currently using so the active websites you’re browsing have the smoothest possible experience. This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games. Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them,” the blog post reads.

The other feature is Energy Saver. Another pretty big giveaway in the name.

“When you’re browsing the web with Chrome and your device battery level reaches 20%, Chrome will save battery by limiting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos,” the post reads.

Google Chrome has needed a RAM update for a long time, and this update looks like it’ll fix the problem right up (or at least alleviate some of the problem). The RAM consumption is caused by continuous caching of visited websites, which comes in handy for some sites and results in faster load speeds, but also of course leads to slower speeds under pressure.

This is alleviated by having more RAM, but by disabling unused tabs and background processes, Chrome is about to get a major performance boost.

Maybe this update will make me come back from Firefox.

The update is being rolled out from today.