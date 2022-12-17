Five Nights at Freddy’s Gains Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard

A film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s has been on the docket for a few years now, dating back to the mid-2010s. With a handful of delays and changes in creative teams, plus the recent release of two movies fairly similar to ScottGames’ horror game franchise, you could reasonably think that the Five Nights movie would be something that just wouldn’t get made. But Blumhouse is determined to get this thing out the door, and the film’s now cast its first pair of actors for the film.

Per Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are both joining the Five Nights film in currently undisclosed roles. Of the two, Lillard has had the larger horror presence: in addition to playing Shaggy in the pair of live-action Scooby-Doo films, he was in 13 Ghosts, Bloodsucking Bastards, and multiple Scream movies. He even had a horror movie this year as Shaggy in Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (From the 2010s and onwards, he’s voiced the character in various Scooby films and shows, in addition to the MultiVersus game from earlier this year.) Meanwhile, Hutcherson is perhaps best known as Peeta from the Hunger Games films, plus the three-season Hulu series Future Man and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, for those not aware, are a series of games about a fictional kids’ restaurant chain and the poor souls (usually a security guard, sometimes a child or retail worker) who have to make through the night defending themselves against an expanding roster of very hostile animatronic animals. The series has been extremely popular online since 2014 (its most recent game was last year’s Security Breach), and expanded into a larger media world with graphic novels and books.

Production on the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will begin in February.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.