Here’s How to Deactivate or Delete Your Facebook Account on PC, iOS or Android

Tried to deactivate or delete your Facebook but due to it being hidden somewhere deep in the settings it was placed in the ‘too hard’ basket and you just never bothered to look again? Fear not, here’s where you can find the hard-to-find delete and deactivate buttons.

Unfortunately, Meta (the company that owns Facebook) hasn’t made this process as easy as hitting a big red button that says “delete my Facebook account and all of my data”, but if you know where to look, it’s actually a pretty easy process.

How to deactivate (not delete) Facebook

On desktop

On a desktop, and logged into your Facebook account:

Click on your profile photo on the far right of your screen

Select Settings & privacy

Then Settings

Click Your Facebook information (on the left side of the screen)

(on the left side of the screen) And scroll down to Deactivation and deletion

Hit View

Select Deactivate account

Hit Continue to Account Deactivation

Select why you want to leave (you can opt to add more context if you like, but I don’t think Mark Zuckerberg is going to read why you don’t want to play Facebook anymore)

Check to opt out of receiving emails from Facebook

And if you wish to keep using Messenger, check that box too

You will be prompted to confirm you want to deactivate

Hit Deactivate now if you do

Deactivate Facebook on an iPhone/iPad

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad

on your iPhone or iPad On the bottom right of your screen, tap the Menu icon (three horizontal lines)

icon (three horizontal lines) Scroll down to Settings & Privacy and expand

and expand Hit Settings

Under Account , select Personal and account information

, select Tap Account ownership and control

Select Deactivation and deletion

Then Continue to account deactivation

Select why you want to leave (you can opt to add more context if you like)

Check to opt out of receiving emails from Facebook

And if you wish to keep using Messenger, check that box, too

Deactivate Facebook on an Android device

Open the Facebook app on your Android device (please note these instructions were made on a Google Pixel 7 Pro, so your version of Android may differ slightly)

on your Android device (please note these instructions were made on a Google Pixel 7 Pro, so your version of Android may differ slightly) Up the top right, underneath the Messenger icon, tap the three horizontal lines icon

Scroll down to Settings & Privacy

Tap Settings

Under Account, select Personal and Account Information

Tap Account Ownership and Control

Select Deactivation and deletion

Check Deactivate account

Then Continue to account deactivation

Select why you want to leave (you can opt to add more context if you like)

Check to opt out of receiving emails from Facebook

And if you wish to keep using Messenger, check that box, too

While your Facebook account will then be deactivated, it still exists and isn’t deleted. Friends cannot see your profile and you are essentially logged out, but without your Facebook being active in your absence. As soon as you log in, however, your account is automatically re-activated.

How do I delete (not deactivate) Facebook?

Deleting your Facebook account requires many of the same steps as deactivation, but the big difference is that this option completely wipes your account out. You can’t bring it back after this.

On desktop

On a desktop, and logged into your Facebook account:

Select the right triangle on the far right of your screen

Click Settings & privacy

Then Settings

You’ll want to then select Your Facebook information

Scroll down to Deactivation and deletion

Hit View

Select Delete account

Hit continue to account deletion

Unlike with deactivation, you can’t keep your Messenger account if you delete your profile

Hit Delete Account

You’ll need to confirm your password

Then select Delete Account

Your account is then scheduled for permanent deletion

Delete Facebook on an iPhone/iPad

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad

on your iPhone or iPad On the bottom right of your screen, tap the Menu icon

icon Scroll down to Settings & Privacy and expand

and expand Hit Settings

Under Account , select Personal and account information

, select Tap Account ownership and control

Select Deactivation and deletion

Hit Delete account

Then Continue to account deletion

You’ll need to confirm your password

Then select Delete Account

Your account is then scheduled for permanent deletion

Delete Facebook on an Android device

Open the Facebook app on your Android device (please note these instructions were made on a Google Pixel 6 Pro, so your version of Android may differ slightly)

on your Android device (please note these instructions were made on a Google Pixel 6 Pro, so your version of Android may differ slightly) Up the top right, underneath the Messenger icon, tap the three lines

Scroll down to Settings & Privacy

Tap Settings

Under Account , select Personal and account information

, select Tap Account Ownership and Control

Select Deactivation and deletion

Check Delete account

Then Continue to account deletion

You’ll need to confirm your password

Then select Delete Account

Your account is then scheduled for permanent deletion

Once you’ve submitted your account for deletion, you have 30 days to reactivate your account and cancel the deletion. After 30 days, the deletion process will begin, and you won’t be able to retrieve any of the content or information you’ve added. This will completely delete your Facebook, which is why they offer the suggestion to just deactivate it.

Au revoir, Facebook.